What time will 2022 Los Angeles Pride Parade air on ABC News Live and Hulu? Live streaming details and more

The 2022 Los Angeles Pride Parade is all set to begin on Hollywood Boulevard, and Vine Street on June 12th (Sunday), 2022 and will be airing live on the same day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT. on ABC News Live and Hulu.

The parade will reportedly move towards the West on Hollywood to Highland Avenue, then towards the South on Highland to Sunset Boulevard, and then towards the East on Sunset to Ivar Avenue.

Raven-Symoné and her beloved wife Miranda Maday will host the historical event, along with KABC's Ellen Levya, Eric Resendiz, Karl Schmid, and Christiane Cordero.

An array of highly celebrated and acclaimed stars will be joining the grand celebration of the 2022 Los Angeles Pride Parade as it returns to its historic location, where the very first LA LGBTQI+ parade took place in 1970.

Before it airs, let's jump in and find out all about the 2022 Los Angeles Pride Parade.

Know all about the 2022 Los Angeles Pride Parade ahead of its streaming: Timing, hosts, and more

The historic event will be aired live on ABC News Live this June 12 (Sunday), 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT. The event will also be streamed live on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

Apart from live streaming on Hulu, the 2022 Los Angeles Pride Parade will be available for viewers with a subscription to the streaming service for 30 days beginning on 12th June 2022.

Fan-favorite actress, songwriter, and singer Raven-Symoné will be seen hosting the historical parade in Hollywood along with her wife, Miranda Maday.

The promising list of other hosts entails KABC's Ellen Levya, Christiane Cordero, Karl Schmid, and Eric Resendiz. In a recent interview, Raven-Symoné exclaimed while talking about the 2022 LA Pride Parade:

"I remember the first time, it was so hot, there were so many bikes, and it was so much fun,...I'm excited to get that energy back."

Her wife, Miranda Maday, said:

"It's going to be such a cool experience,...I'm just so honored to be here and invited and welcome!"

Raven-Symoné further expressed her joy regarding the event, saying:

"Being in the industry as long as I have and not really putting my personal life out there, then coming out and being able to share Pride with you all, and mostly with her, being able to show our love means so much....Being able to be a part of a celebration, even if you can't make it physically, you're able to see all the people and they're putting their best foot forward, being proud of who they are,...It's inclusivity. It's about Pride all around."

The 2022 LA Pride will begin with a bang with a star-studded concert called 'LA Pride in the Park' featuring several notable stars, including Anitta, Christina Aguilera, Chika, Syd, Michaela Jaé, Rebecca Black, and others at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

The concert will take place on the 11th of June (Saturday), 2022, a day before the parade.

Don't forget to watch the 2022 Los Angeles Pride Parade, airing this June 12th (Sunday), 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT., on Hulu and ABC News Live.

