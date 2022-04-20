LA Pride in the Park 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, dates and more

LA’s annual Pride music festival, LA Pride in the Park, has announced its lineup for 2022. The festival, slated for June 11, will take place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. It is returning this year after a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. This year, the lineup primarily consists of female and LGBTQ+ artists of color.

LA Pride in the Park 2022 lineup

LA Pride @lapride 🪩 including the one and only



who are you most excited to see take the LA Pride stage?! get all the deetz: the full lineup is here!🪩 including the one and only @Anitta who are you most excited to see take the LA Pride stage?! get all the deetz: bit.ly/3jOfgPY the full lineup is here! 🌈🪩 including the one and only @Anitta! 🇧🇷 🎤 who are you most excited to see take the LA Pride stage?! get all the deetz: bit.ly/3jOfgPY https://t.co/VyGj7R10E4

Christina Aguilera was announced as the headliner for the festival back in March.

The singer on Twitter wrote,

“I’m headlining @LAPride 2022! Join me at the official #LAPrideinthePark music event Saturday, June 11, at LA State Historic Park, a nonprofit event benefiting the LGBTQIA+ community. Get your tickets at http://laprideinthepark.org.”

Anitta, a Grammy-nominated singer, will also join Aguilera as the headliner for the festival.

Other prominent artists scheduled to perform at the festival include singer-songwriter Syd, Grammy-nominated rapper Chika, Bob the Drag Queen who won the show RuPaul’s Drag Race, singer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Rebecca Black, Zolita, Alexander Stewart, Edward Frame, Grag Queen, Allison Ponthier, San Cha, Rossi, Drumaq, Mike Taveira, Boy Untitled, Gess, Malibu Babie and A Club Called Rhonda.

The non-profit organization behind LA’s annual Pride celebrations, Christopher Street West Association, has also announced a new set of LGBTQ+ performers who will perform at the festival. Gerald Garth, CSW’s vice-president of community programming and initiatives, issued a statement saying,

“We’re thrilled to have women, the majority of them LGBTQIA+ artists of color, lead our mainstage event to celebrate our return to Pride. Los Angeles represents a broad range of cultures, backgrounds and identities, especially across the BIPOC communities. Bringing influential and diverse artists is a nod to the many different people reflected within our community.”

LA Pride in the Park 2022 tickets

Boy Apocalypse @boyapocalypse_



Come see us, Hi 🤖 It’s been a minute, but I am pumped to tell you that I will be taking the stage with my bestie and musical brother @b0yuntitled to debut our duo @boy2kmusic at @lapride !!!Come see us, @itsjustgess , @anitta AND XTINAAA tear up LA Historic Park 6/11 🤖 Hi 🤖 It’s been a minute, but I am pumped to tell you that I will be taking the stage with my bestie and musical brother @b0yuntitled to debut our duo @boy2kmusic at @lapride!!! Come see us, @itsjustgess, @anitta AND XTINAAA tear up LA Historic Park 6/11 🤖 https://t.co/O98zyPDysf

Tickets for the day-long concert are currently on sale and can be purchased through the official website of the festival. They are available in General Admission, VIP, Diamond and Platinum categories. The general admission tickets start at $45, VIP tickets at $200, and Diamond tickets at $375.

More about LA Pride in the Park festival

(Image via Facebook / @lapride)

The LA Pride Festival & Parade, or the LA Pride is one of the largest LGBTQ+ Pride events in the world. Held on the second weekend of June and produced by the Christopher Street West Association, LA Pride in the Park, is a "large-scale music event with two stages." If you want to attend the festival, book your tickets and head to the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday, June 11.

