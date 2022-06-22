Where to buy Sandy Bodecker x eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low Retro? Everything we know so far

Nike is honoring the veteran and man behind their skateboarding line, Sandy Bodecker, with a new makeover of the rarest SBs, the "eBay" colorway dunk, which was released back in October 2003. The OG eBay x SB Dunk Low, dubbed the Charity, was only made in two pairs, one of which was reportedly sawed in half to make it the world's only pair.

Later, Bodecker took to Instagram, on May 8, 2018, to reveal that he is the only one to own a pair of eBay x SB Dunk Low Charity. He claimed that this was the rarest SB pair and one-of-a-kind sneakers he owned. To honor the man, the swoosh label is now re-creating the pair that was owned by Bodecker and was one of his favorites. The sneakers are set to be released on the official e-commerce site SNKRS at an unknown date.

More about the upcoming Sandy Bodecker x eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low Retro

On June 18, 2022, The Bodecker Foundation, took to Instagram to share the first look of the upcoming Sandy Bodecker x eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low Retro shoes, a tribute to the late swoosh label's veteran and SB pioneer, Sandy Bodecker, who passed away back in 2018, following his fight with cancer.

Introducing the OG pair, the Nike Vault site reads,

"The Dunk Low Pro SB Charity stands as the single most conceptual and personal SB’s on the block. Put up for auction in a patent leather upper inspired by the popular auction site, a single pair was produced for the highest bidder with proceeds going directly to charity. The original pair was sawed up and destroyed, preserving the winner’s sole possession to having the only pair in existence."

The new pair, introduced by the Bodecker Foundation, dons a similar color scheme and blocking pattern, similar to the OG, as they are dressed in White / Blue / Mean Green / Sport Red colorway.

Nike SB x eBay to Honor Sandy Bodecker With New Dunk Low makeover (Image via Nike)

The upcoming SB Dunk low pair is constructed out of smooth leather white base uppers, which contrasts with vibrant patent PU leather accents. inspired by eBay's logo and the company's color.

The pair features stripe patterns on the lateral and medial sides. The outsole and treads of the shoes are the most prominent feature, referencing the original sample pair, which was destroyed after the Charity's auction.

The outsole shows that the pair have been sewn and re-attached together in three places with the unknown translucent glue-like material, as it was originally destroyed in four pieces.

As opposed to the original pair, which boasted a "Nike" lettering, the upcoming pair boasts "SB" lettering with a swoosh logo just underneath it.

A specific release info hasn't been revealed by the involved labels yet for the upcoming SB Dunk pair, however, according to sneaker leaker pages, the drop is expected to be done in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the swoosh label's SB line, thus, one can expect the pair to drop between now and 2023, in 2022.

Moreover, the label hasn't made it clear if the shoes will be a retail release or another limited-edition charity release, which will be auctioned off.

But it is highly possible that the involved labels, Nike, eBay, and Bodecker estate, will host another auction, out of which 100% of the benefits will go to the Bodecker Foundation. For the 2003 auction, the shoe was sold for $30,000, for which the profits went to the Tim Braunch Foundation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far