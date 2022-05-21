5 best Nike SB Dunk colorways so far 

The Nike SB Dunk silhouette has been around for some time since its initial launch in 2002. The silhouette Nike Dunk was launched in 1985 as a basketball sneaker which was later changed into a skateboarding line for young college students.

The swoosh label's efforts to push the Dunk silhouette in the SB division have created some of the most influential colorways. Collaborations with streetwear icons such as Travis Scott, the late Virgil Abloh, and iconic streetwear labels such as Supreme have made the sihouette popular among sneakerheads.

The Nike SB dunk has proven over time that it is one of the most sought-after styles the swoosh label has ever made. The much-loved sneakers were created by blending three previous sneaker lines, The Legend, The Jordans, and the Terminator. Originally, the majority of colorways were white or monochromatic colorways, however with SB lines, color-blocking became immensely popular.

Ahead, there is a list of five of the best Nike SB Dunk lows which have become favorites for most sneakerheads. So, if you're a SB dunk aficionado, the list consists of colorways you must see.

Top 5 Nike SB Dunk Low colorways

1) Nike SB Dunk Low Paris

One of the most recognizable and popular Nike Dunk is the extremely rare pair of the famous Paris SB Dunk colorway. The Rope/ Special Cardinal colorway has been rumored to be created in only 150 to 200 pairs and thus over the years, the value of the shoes has regularly increased.

The sneakers were created in the regular release of Nike's White Dunk Exhibition in 2003, which featured several limited-edition shoes for the tour's host cities. The Paris pair utilized tan suede and featured canvas overlays emblazoned with French painter Bernard Buffet's artwork.

Bernard Buffet was born in Paris in 1928, and was a prolific French painter, best remembered for his bold rejection of abstract paintings and the anti-abstract art group L'homme Temoin.

In his lifetime, the painter created roughly 8000 artworks that covered a plethora of concepts such as death, politics, life, sex, and pop culture. He passed away in 1999, and his paintings were featured on the suede and canvas uppers of the Nike SB Dunk Low Paris.

Each pair was cut differently upon the dunks and hence a unique design was featured on each pair, making it far more desirable. The pair retailed for $69 in original, however, is now being sold at reseller prices of more than $100,000.

2) CNCPTS x Nike SB Dunk Red Lobster

The sportswear giant, Nike, collaborated with Boston-based company Concepts aka CNCPTS for the Nike SB Dunk Low-top silhouette. The sneakers are inspired from the traditional dinner experience in New England, where one of the most basic food plates is lobster.

The lobster dunk series was released in May 2008, and later went on to become one of the most iconic shoes in the silhouette. The shoes were later also auctioned off at Sotheby's for nearly $4000.

The sneakers are clad in a Sport Red / Pink Clay colorway and feature zoom air soles as well as additional padding for comfort. The tonal red color is seen upon most of the shoe's upper with shell-like speckled overlays. The shoes feature a lining inspired directly by the bib, one of the most important entities required while eating lobsters.

The toe box features a rubber claw band and the iconic swoosh logo is dressed in leather material. The shoes are accompanied by a gold box containing accessories such as butter-inspired laces, bibs, and lobster crackers. The Nike SB Dunk Low Lobster shoes originally retailed at a price of $125 and launched officially on May 31, 2008.

3) Nike SB Dunk Low x Travis Scott Regular Box

Becoming one of the most influential rappers in collaboration with Nike, Travis Scott has taken over many silhouettes from Air Jordans, Air Max to Dunks. This pair of shoes are decked out in a Black / Parachute Beige / Petra Brown colorway.

The sneakers' uppers are mostly covered in khaki-tone with overlays covered in deep navy hues. The deep navy hued overlays are further adorned with bandana patterns, which are followed by mismatching pink and black iconic swoosh logos on the shoes.

The sneakers further accentuate tartan plaid patterns emblazoned upon the mid-foot panels. The most prominent feature of the shoe is its ability to tear away the upper canvas. The canvas tears away to reveal the camo pattern in a woody style, which has been commonly seen on Travis Scott x Nike collabs.

The shoes were released back in February 2020 and are still remembered as one of the most iconic colorways. The laces are styled in a rope-esque pattern as they run up to tongues. The thick padded tongue features the Cactus Jack script logo, which is a nod to Scott's company.

The shoe colorway is known as Regular Box and was released on February 29, 2020 for a retail price of $150.

4) Nike SB Dunk Low Supreme Stars Black

New York Streetwear Imprint, Supreme collaborated with Nike for their famous SB Dunk Low silhouette in 2021. The sneakers feature a faux croc skin and gold stars over the upper to pay homage to their OG release for the 2003 Nike SB Dunk High Supreme, which is extremely rare.

The SB Dunk Low 2021 adds a twist to the OG with some changes to the shape and color palette. The sneakers feature an overstuffed tongue which features prominent Nike branding.

Dressed in white / metallic gold / black colorway, the silhoutte is constructed of a smooth leather base that contrasts with its surroundings. The shoe's overlays are in a more muted tone in the faux crocodile skin. The laces are accompanied by metallic gold dubrae and are accompanied by an iconic midfoot star motif.

The "WORLD FAMOUS" lettering appears on the aglets, while the sock-liners are dressed in bold red color. The shoes were released back on March 4, 2021 for a retail price of $110.

5) Stussy x Nike SB Dunk Low Cherry

The iconic streetwear label Stussy collaborated with Nike in 2005 for its Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette, dressed in cherry iteration. Dressed in a Shy Pink / Vanilla colorway, the colorway was designed by Robbie Jeffers of Stussy as he was inspired by the Neapolitan Icecream cone.

Stussy was one of the first labels to collaborate with the sportswear giant and they already released a high-top version in 2001, but the pair looked like a cherry on top of their previously successful silhouettes.The uppers are constructed on leather in a soft chocolate and strawberry color, while the iconic swoosh logo is dressed in a creamy vanilla color.

The heels, lace eyelet panels, and accenting panels of the sneakers are covered in dark brown colorways, whereas the side panels and toeboxes are donned in shy pink strawberry-esque colorway. Lastly, the tongue label and swooshes are dressed in an off-white hue.

Finishing off the design, the insoles are designed in the form of a waffle cone and the stuffed tongue label features an embroidered cherry. Released as a part of the Team Manager series, the Stussy x Nike SB Dunk low was released on July 1, 2005 for a retail price of $150.

