Johnny Depp Amber Heard defamation trial notebook: Journal with 'top secret' information sold for nearly $15K on eBay 

A notebook containing all of the ‘unseen’ information from Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard's defamation trial was recently up for sale on the popular website, eBay. The notebook, sold by Larry Forman had 142 people bidding for it. The journal with ‘top secret’ information finally sold for a whopping $14,969.

Journal with 'TOP SECRET' information from Depp Vs. Heard trial sold for $15000 (Image via ebay.com)

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard's defamation case has already garnered a lot of attention as one of the most talked-about trials of all time. Interestingly, an advocate went through all of the hearings and documented what he saw and heard in his journal, which he later sold on eBay.

Who is Larry Forman & what is the journal about?

Larry Forman is a trial lawyer from Kentucky who sat through the entire trial held at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. He claimed to have 20 pages of content from each of the trials. Larry claims that his notes consist of detailed reactions from the jurors that were not picked up by the cameras.

Larry Forman's Twitter handle where he posted details about the trial (screenshot via @TheDUIGuyPlus/Twitter) Notes from the trial taken by Larry Forman (Image via @TheDUIGuyPlus/Twitter)

As a result, none of the information in the journal sold was previously known.The title of the journal reads: TOP SECRET: Johnny Depp Jury Trial Notes on Juror's Reactions to Amber Heard.

Considering the mass interest of people in this trial, Larry’s compiled notes became a rage on the internet and it finally got sold for a massive $15,000.

Larry Forman notes which sold for $15,000 (Image via Twitter)

Larry is also the CEO of Forman & Associates, and he pledged the bid amount to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. This is solely because Amber Heard had pledged to donate a handsome amount to the Children’s Hospital in LA, but did not end up doing so. He claimed that he does not wish to keep the money for himself.

Much before the journal got sold, Larry took to Twitter and wrote:

Holy mother of all that is holy. $11,600.00 is the current going price of my juror's reactions notes notebook. Why do I get a feeling this is only the beginning..?

The DUI Guy+ @TheDUIGuyPlus Holy mother of all that is holy. $11,600.00 is the current going price of my juror's reactions notes notebook. Why do I get a feeling this is only the beginning..? ebay.com/itm/4036943062… Holy mother of all that is holy. $11,600.00 is the current going price of my juror's reactions notes notebook. Why do I get a feeling this is only the beginning..? ebay.com/itm/4036943062…

While the actor Johnny Depp was frequently observed scribbling and doodling during the trials, this journal of Larry Forman claims to have all of the key facts and secrets related to the just concluded case.

Johnny Depp seen doodling in the courtroom (Image via Twitter)

Johnny Depp trial and the array of bids

The TOP SECRET: Johnny Depp Jury Trial Notes on Juror's Reactions to Amber Heard journal is definitely not the first one from the trial to be sold at such a massive and huge price. In fact, just a few days back, a wrist ticket was sold for $500.

An orange wristband from the Depp v Heard trial (Image via ebay.com)

Basically, this was the wristband that was needed by everyone entering the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

As far as the $15,000 journal is concerned, the seller and the note-taker Larry Forman, not only just wrote about how the jurors reacted, and what wasn't shared by the cameras, he even gave timely updates on his Twitter handle.

Although Larry went to court as a one-time thing, his friends later pushed him to go for every trial. Who knew at the time that his notes would be worth thousands of dollars?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far