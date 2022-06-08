"We did the right thing together": Johnny Depp thanks fans after Amber Heard defamation verdict

Following the verdict of the defamation trial against Amber Heard that went in his favor, Johnny Depp boosted his social media presence by joining TikTok. On Tuesday, June 7, Depp expressed his gratitude to his supporters in the caption of a video. He said:

"We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

The account has garnered more than 4.5 million followers. The aforementioned video has raked in over 3.5 million views and 1.3 million likes at the time of writing. Depp's video received thousands of comments from his supporters on the platform, with renowned TikTokers and content creators like Kris H.Collins (aka @kallmekris), Absorber, and more showing their support.

What did Johnny Depp say to his fans following the verdict that favored him?

Johnny Depp's TikTok video (Image via johnnydepp/TikTok)

The TikTok video showcased Johnny Depp waving to his fans during his arrival and departure from the Virginia courthouse, as the song Stranger by Love Joys played in the background of the video. The 30-second clip followed up with some footage from Depp's recent concerts with Jeff Beck.

Johnny Deep thanked his supporters in a lengthy caption, where he mentioned:

"To all of my most treasured, loyal, and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together."

The 58-year-old added:

"You are, as always, my employers, and once again, I am whittled down to no way to say thank you other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

Throughout the trial, Johnny Depp supporters have been present in and outside the courthouse, proving their unwavering loyalty to the actor. At the same time, legions of them took to social media to express their support for the Kentucky native. This also resulted in multiple campaigns aimed at studios like Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery to rehire Depp in franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts, respectively. Depp's supporters also petitioned for Amber Heard's removal from the upcoming DCEU film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

However, a few pro-Depp fans were criticized for their death threats to Amber Heard.

Amber Heard's lawyer comments on Johnny Depp's fans

During her appearance on CBS Mornings on June 2, Amber Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft spoke about how Depp's supporters allegedly affected the trial. She said in the episode:

"We had cameras in the courtroom. Here, we had not only did we have a group of Depp fans that were there every day, 100 were allowed in, they lined up at one in the morning for wristbands to be in that courtroom, but we had everything on camera, and we had tremendous social media that was very, very, very much against Amber."

The lawyer later insinuated that the online support for Depp by his fans was beyond the control of Heard's legal team which, as per claims, affected the trial's verdict. Previously, Heard alleged during the trial that a few of Depp's fans threatened to microwave her baby. Furthermore, the actor's fans also trended #AmberT*rd on Twitter, which was in reference to Depp's claim that Heard defecated on his bed.

