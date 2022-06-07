Johnny Depp joins TikTok following Amber Heard defamation trial win 

Johnny Depp is officially on TikTok, and fans are waiting for his first video. The actor's popularity has multiplied in the last few weeks, making him one of the most trending topics on social media.

So, it is no surprise that his account has caused a frenzy among app users, who have been flocking to TikTok to follow Depp's account. His account has amassed over 1.4 million followers in less than a day.

Johnny Depp might post about his music on the TikTok account

A verified account under Johnny Depp's name showed up on TikTok sometime on Monday, June 6, 2022. The account doesn't have any video yet, but its bio reads:

"Occasional thespian."

Fans are wondering what the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will post on his account. Many believe that he could upload snippets of his ongoing tour with musician Jeff Beck.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The 58-year-old has been staying in the United Kingdom to join Beck on his tour. He surprised fans with a performance at England's Sheffield on May 29. He also made several appearances at the guitarist’s shows, including one at London’s Royal Albert Hall late last month.

According to reports, the duo performed their 2020 duet, Isolation, a rework of John Lennon's 1970 classic. They also performed What's Going On by Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing.

Johnny Depp might also use the account to promote his upcoming music album with Beck.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The album has been in the works for the last three years. Beck first posted about their partnership in an Instagram post in April 2020. The post read:

"Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now, and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year."

The two had previously worked together when Beck played for Depp's band Hollywood Vampires in 2019. He played his song "Welcome to Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck & John Waters) during the performance.

More about Johnny Depp's music career

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Depp is known for his eccentric roles and acting chops. However, that was not his first choice. The actor came to Los Angeles with the hopes of launching a music career.

The plans didn't work out, and Depp was persuaded to act instead. That doesn't mean he completely abandoned the musical stage. He is a part of a band named Hollywood Vampires, which he formed in 2015 with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Depp is said to possess excellent guitar skills. This claim was also supported by his band member Alice Cooper. Cooper praised the actor by saying:

"If you're playing with Jeff Beck, the greatest guitar player of all time, that does say something about your guitar playing."

Beck has won six Grammy awards and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.

He has also worked with some massive names in the music industry, like Marilyn Manson and Aerosmith. Depp's guitar skills impressed Eric Bloom, vocalist of the Blue Oyster Cult, who explained how amazed he was by the actor. He shared that he was "surprised" and had "no idea that he’s ( Depp) a pretty good guitar player."

Hopefully, fans will see Johnny Depp performing on his brand new TikTok account.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far