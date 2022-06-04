×
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp album: All you need to know as announcement sends fans into a tizzy

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck (Image via Jim Dyson/Getty Images, and Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
Abhirup Sengupta
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified Jun 04, 2022 02:56 PM IST

On June 2, British rockstar Jeff Beck confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Johnny Depp, following the latter's favorable verdict in the defamation trial against Amber Heard. Beck made the revelations about an album with Depp at his concert in Gateshead on Thursday.

According to Stereogum, Depp also made an appearance at the concert when Beck told the audience:

"I met this guy five years ago, and we've never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July."
youtube-cover

The album was first announced in April 2020, when both the stars took to their Instagram to share a teaser of their cover of John Lennon's Isolation. The track is also expected to be included in the upcoming album.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp album collaboration

Y'all, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp new album coming in Julyyy (apparently) https://t.co/X1cTXgc7zY

On May 29, Johnny Depp surprised fans in England's Sheffield when the 58-year-old actor appeared with Jeff Beck for a special performance. The actor made another appearance at Beck's concert in Gateshead when the announcement was made.

While not much is known about the upcoming album, Beck confirmed that it would be dropping next month. However, as the album is confirmed to have their cover of John Lennon's Isolation, it might also have other covers of classic rock songs.

Previously in the Sheffield concert, Johnny Depp and Jeff Back also performed Marvin Gaye's What's Going On and Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing. The latter tracks might also be included in the upcoming album. The pair have been working on this collaboration for three years now.

In April 2020, Beck revealed in his Instagram post:

"Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now, and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year."

Beck and Depp had been collaborators for a long time, as the British guitarist had also played with the Pirates of the Caribbean star on Hollywood Vampire's concerts. In 2019, Depp's band Hollywood Vampires collaborated with Beck on a new track titled:

"Welcome to Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck & John Waters)."
youtube-cover

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, The Beatles star Paul McCartney was featured in a video of Johnny Depp's cover of My Valentine. McCartney broke into the song as the video of Depp's cover was played on the jumbo screen on stage during his Orlando concert at the Camping World Stadium.

While it is possible that McCartney featured Depp's video without any reason, it is possible that the legendary singer supported the actor ahead of the verdict of his defamation trial at the time.

youtube-cover

Johnny Depp's upcoming album with Jeff Beck may also contain a cover of a track by Paul McCartney.

Fans react to Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp's album announcement

Following the announcement, legions of fans took to social media to express their massive excitement about the upcoming album. A few fans specifically hoped that the new album would contain Depp's song about actress Hedy Lamarr.

The Jeff Beck + Johnny Depp Album will be an AMAZING seller! Hope it goes on actual CD
@jxnsmanager onward and upward! The cream always rises to the top!

GOOD MORNING TO JOHNNY DEPP AND JEFF BECK RELEASING THEIR NEW ALBUM IN JULY https://t.co/irZZ26o1Xz
SO IN JULY WILL COME OUT A JEFF BECK X JOHNNY DEPP ALBUM WITH JOHNNY’S OWN SONGS OMG ???????
jeff beck confirming the release of the album with johnny depp in julydo you hear me screaming? https://t.co/97YRImFQBD

I literally can’t wait for the new album with Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp twitter.com/reemdepp/statu…
JEFF BECK X JOHNNY DEPP ALBUM RELEASED IN JULY https://t.co/CPj2HvPIpp
@Variety Well, that sure is disappointing. While I haven’t listened to any of Beck’s modern stuff, he’s still a fantastic musician and it’s a shame to see this.

@billboard CLEAN/STUDIO VERSION OF THE HEDY LAMARR SONG I'M SO READY FOR THIS
@susan_suememaw7 @Variety it will be worser for him. just watch... looking forward to see him down.

However, a few supporters of Amber Heard expressed their disapproval of the news. They claimed that the album would flop upon its release. This sparked a debate between pro-Depp and pro-Heard netizens.

