Panic! At The Disco's Viva Las Vengeance Tour: Dates, tickets, presale, where to buy and more

Panic! At The Disco has announced a tour in support of their upcoming album Viva Las Vengeance.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 8 in Austin, Texas, with the band also making stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Kia Forum and London’s The O2, among others. Special guests include Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny, who will join the band on select dates in North America. Starting in February 2023, the tour will move to Europe followed by the UK.

All you need to know about Panic! At The Disco tour tickets

Tickets will go on sale for the North American dates starting Wednesday, June 8th at 10:00 am PT, while European dates follow on Friday, June 10 at 10:00 am PT. They can be bought via Ticketmaster.

Panic! At The Disco @PanicAtTheDisco



Viva Las Vengeance, the album, will be out on August 19th: Welcome to Viva Las Vengeance. This is the tale about growing up in Las Vegas. It’s about love, fame, burnout and everything that happens in between.Viva Las Vengeance, the album, will be out on August 19th: patd.lnk.to/VivaLasVengean… Welcome to Viva Las Vengeance. This is the tale about growing up in Las Vegas. It’s about love, fame, burnout and everything that happens in between. Viva Las Vengeance, the album, will be out on August 19th: patd.lnk.to/VivaLasVengean… https://t.co/cmhMRUXR62

Presales will be available for Verizon members for select shows beginning from 10:00 am on June 2 and continuing until 10:00 pm on June 7. Also getting access to the presale through the Citi Entertainment program will be Citi card members. This starts from June 3 at 10:00 am and ends on June 7 at 10:00 pm local time.

A part of the proceeds from the ticket sales for Panic! At The Disco's tour will be donated to the Highest Hopes Foundation - a fund that supports organizations that advocate for human rights for all people and communities being subjected to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Panic! At The Disco's Viva Las Vengeance 2022 and 2023 Tour Dates

September 8 – Austin, TX at Moody Center*

September 10 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center*

September 11 – Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena*

September 13 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center*

September 14 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center*

September 16 – Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum^

September 17 – Chicago, IL at United Center^

September 20 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena^

September 21 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena^

September 23 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden^

September 25 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena^

September 27 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre^

September 28 – Boston, MA at TD Garden^

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center^

October 1 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena^

October 2 – Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena^

October 4 – Sunrise, FL at FLA Live Arena^

October 5 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena^

October 7 – Duluth, GA at Gas South Arena^

October 8 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena^

October 9 – Saint Louis, MO at Enterprise Center†

October 11 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena^

October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena^

October 15 – Portland, OR at Moda Center^

October 16 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena†

October 19 – Inglewood, CA at Kia Forum^

October 21 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena^

October 23 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center^

October 25 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center^

February 20 – Vienna, AT at Wiener Stadthalle

February 21 – Munich, DE at Olympiahalle

February 23 – Hamburg, DE at Barclays Arena

February 24 – Cologne, DE at Lanxess Arena

February 25 – Rotterdam, NL at Rotterdam Ahoy

February 28 – Antwerp, BE at Sportpaleis

March 1 – Paris, FR at AccorHotels Arena

March 3 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

March 4 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

March 6 – London, UK at The O2

March 10 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image

More on the new album by Panic! At The Disco

Panic! At The Disco has announced a new album called Viva Las Vengeance, slated to release on August 19 on Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. This is Panic! At The Disco’s first album since their 2018 release - Pray For The Wicked.

Brendon Urie, who is the solo member of the band shared a single from the album along with its accompanying video, directed by Brendan Walter.

In a statement, Urie said,

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Panic! At The Disco is a pop rock band that was formed in 2004. The lineup consisted of childhood friends Brendon Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson. However, gradually Panic! at the Disco Became Urie's solo project as band members quit the band or became its touring members.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far