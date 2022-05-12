Who is Gabriela Berlingeri? All about Bad Bunny's girlfriend

Following the success of Bad Bunny’s latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, the Puerto Rican rapper was spotted relaxing with his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, in Miami. The singer has had an eventful week attending his first Met Gala in New York and appearing in the Formula 1 Grand Prix Miami race on Sunday.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, was sunbathing at a Miami beach with his long-time girlfriend, Berlingeri. The couple relaxed in a VIP cabana at Faena Miami Beach, a luxury hotel.

Bad Bunny and girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri spotted in Miami together (Image via DailyMail)

Prior to his whirlwind schedule, Spotify announced that the aforementioned album was the most streamed- album of the year. The 28-year-old singer is currently the most streamed artist globally in one day.

Bad Bunny racked up 183 million streams in 24 hours and broke Drake’s record of 176.8 million streams.

Meet Bad Bunny’s girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri

Gabriela Berlingeri is a 28-year-old Puerto Rican model. She was born on December 29, 1993. She is of British-Irish ethnicity and has Latin roots. She graduated from Universidad del Sagrado Corazon in Puerto Rico.

She became famous on social media after posting fashion and lifestyle content. She currently holds 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

She is also a talented jewelry designer. In November 2020, she launched her store called Diciembre/Veintinueve.

She met Bunny in one of his concerts with Zion & Lennox in Puerto Rico in 2017. Sources claim that the rapper was in a rough place in his life as he had broken up with his ex-girlfriend Carliz de la Cruz before meeting his current girlfriend.

Berlingeri also helped Bunny record his 2018 song with Jennifer Lopez, Te Gusté.

In 2020, the musician featured her in the En Casita music video, a song about staying home during COVID. She was also featured in Rolling Stone's June 2020 issue along with Bunny. She then became the first Latina model to be shot for the cover of the publication along with the singer.

In his Rolling Stone interview, Bunny gushed about the lockdown experience he shared with his girlfriend:

“I am with someone. She is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.”

Married Biography estimates that Gabriela Berlingeri has a net worth of $65k. However, as a model, she earns anywhere between $22k and $201k. She also adds money to her fortune through her jewelry collection. Her earnings as a jewelry designer can range between $30k and $85k.

