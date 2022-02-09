Bad Bunny X Jacquemes: 5 things to know about the oddly unique collection

Bad Bunny is a huge star in the music world, he has conquered every corner of the music industry and we could all see that when his World's Greatest tour sold out in a mere 24 hours and profited in millions.

Now, the star is ready to shake things up with his entry into the fashion world. He made it onto the cover of Vogue and teased another collaboration with Adidas with Benito Forum Phase sneakers.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is a 27-year-old rapper, songwriter, singer and actor, and is popularly known by his stage name, Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican superstar has always been a huge fashion enthusiast and now the industry is starting to pay a lot of attention to his style and persona.

Now, we will get to see the beloved superstar as the face of a campaign for the French Luxury house Jacquemus.

5 things to know about the Jacquemus collection starring Bad Bunny

1) Le Splash theme for the collection

Reggaeton singer Bad Bunny dubbed a Le Splash themed new spring campaign for the french fashion house. Bad Bunny modeled a number of looks for the brand which included pink, citrus, and pastel blue colors. These ads were captured by photographer Tom Kneller and photographer Zoey Radford. The scenarios for all the ads were in spring-break themed backgrounds such as lounging poolside, a water-hose dousing him, atop a jet-ski. These scenes gave us a cool summery break vibe, and we loved it.

2) Benito wasn't just sporting menswear, he took a shot at womenswear as well

Bad Bunny wasn't afraid to wear feminine clothing, and he made it look so graceful. He was definitely fighting gender-norms in the shoot when he sported a look where he was wearing a pink apron dress with open-toe heels in a blue velvet colorway. He also accessorized his outfit with white crew socks. Oh, this look made us so proud of the superstar.

3) Miami for the shoot location

Don't these photos give you the perfect Miami vibe? That is because it was shot in the ocean drive city of Florida. The Regaetton singer has also added a stop in Miami for his World's Hottest tour on August 12, 2022, and we don't really need to say this but the tickets are already sold-out.

4) A hair braid with heart charm

We saw superstar Benito in yellow high-neck knitwear, but what caught our attention the most was his hair-braid. The star was sported wearing a single braid. The braid was accessorized with a heart-shaped charm with Jacquemus branding. He also wore a nose-ring to complete the look.

5) The Puerto Rican Superstar Bad Bunny isn't afraid of a little nudity

In one of the looks for the campaign, the superstar was sported wearing just a puffer jacket, bottomless. He was seen posing atop a jet ski in a pink puffered gilet with just a pair of funky blue sunglasses. In one of the looks he was also seen shirtless rolling around on the ground in roller-blades with just a pair of pastel pink-checkered shorts.

What do you think about this unique campaign?

