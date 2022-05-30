Paul McCartney plays music video featuring Johnny Depp mid-concert in Orlando, draws cheers from fans

Support for Johnny Depp keeps pouring in after his legal battle with ex-wife Heard became public.

Paul McCartney, who is currently on his Got Back tour, played a song titled My Valentine during a concert at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, on Saturday, May 28. While McCartney was playing the track, the official video of the song featuring Johnny Depp played in the background on jumbo screens.

Stef👍🏻 @spnstef48 When Johnny Depp makes an appearance at Paul McCartney’s concert #JusticeForJohnnyDepp When Johnny Depp makes an appearance at Paul McCartney’s concert #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/8XXGIKn9Rl

According to a report by TMZ, the audience went wild as soon as the 2012 My Valentine video featuring Johnny Depp and Nicole Kidman started playing on the jumbo screens in the background. However, Paul McCartney did not separately address the video and continued with his performance.

Watch the full 2012 video below:

The incident took place just after the closing arguments of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial.

My Valentine music video featuring Johnny Depp plays in Paul McCartney concert

As per reports, this is not the first time that the former Beatles band member has played the 2012 video featuring Depp. Earlier this month, on May 2, McCartney performed the same song at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The footage of Depp playing guitar could be seen playing on the big screen behind McCartney.

After the show, Jill Veddar, wife of Pearl Jam's vocalist Eddie Veddar, posted the video on Instagram and wrote:

"Might be controversial to post this video with J.D. Don’t care. Know him only to be a gentleman. And while I support women and the 'me too' movement. I also know some women who have destroyed the lives of innocent & good men."

Jill Veddar did not name Johnny Depp in her post but was clearly hinting at the current trial and her apparent support for the actor.

Fans draw parallels between Paul McCartney and Johnny Depp

Paul McCartney has been friends with Depp for some time, and has worked on various projects with him even apart from the My Valentine video with Natalie Portman. McCartney made a special appearance alongside Depp in the sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean, Dead Men Tell No Tales.

With the ongoing defamation trial, some reports are drawing parallels between Depp and Paul Mc Cartney. During Paul McCartney and Heather Mill’s divorce settlement, the judge had berated the former Beatle’s estranged wife for giving inconsistent and inaccurate evidence.

Johnny Depp - Amber Heard Defamation Trial

After six weeks, the Depp vs. Heard trial entered its final phase after both parties submitted their closing arguments. The jury is expected to return on May 31 to continue deliberations.

Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard in response to her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse.

Although, Depp was not named directly in the article, his team claimed that the piece damaged his reputation and negatively impacted his career. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming that she was not a liar and insisting that he assaulted her during their relationship. The jury is yet to arrive on a final verdict for the high-profile case and has moved the deliberations to Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far