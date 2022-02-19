Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour: Rock icon returns to the road this spring

Legendary musician Paul McCartney is set to return to the road this spring, with a slate of 14 American dates announced on Friday under the moniker of his Got Back tour.

The name of the tour is a play on Get Back, the final album released by McCartney's former band The Beatles, and a similarly-titled 9-hour documentary chronicling the album's creation which was restored by legendary director Peter Jackson last year.

McCartney announced the tour via Instagram.

Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour: Tickets, presale and schedule

The tour will kick off at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington on April 28. It will be the first time McCartney performs in the city.

The run wraps on June 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Paul last performed in 2016. McCartney will also be gracing Hollywood, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for the first time. Fort Worth, Texas, and Baltimore will see him for the first time since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with the Beatles, respectively.

Tickets for the Got Back tour will become available for purchase on February 25 at 10:00 a.m. on the official website.

A presale for users of the American Express card will begin on February 22 at 10:00 a.m. and last until February 24 at 10:00 p.m. Tickets will also be available for presale on McCartney's website.

The full schedule is available below:

Thursday, April 28 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21 - Winston-Salem, NC - Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4 - Syracuse, NY - Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12 - Baltimore, MD - Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Paul McCartney's rich history with live shows

Paul McCartney returns to live touring for the first time since 2019 with this tour. The iconic performer has established history with live shows, both as a part of the Beatles and as a solo artist.

The Beatles' bow at Shea Stadium was the first-ever time an outdoor sports stadium was used for a musical concert. McCartney also broke the record for highest concert attendance in Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, in 1990.

At the age of almost 80, Paul McCartney is still going strong, even releasing new music at regular intervals. His upcoming live shows are sure to be a treat.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul