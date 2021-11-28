"We are sorry": Internet sides with Yoko Ono as The Beatles breakup explained in 'Get Back' documentary

The Beatles are one of the best-known groups globally. The quad was one of the most famed musical groups to have graced the industry. The band's history and legacy are often a hot topic among enthusiasts. The chatter on related topics picked up after Peter Jackson's new feature-length documentary Get Back was released.

The eight-hour documentary has three episodes with runtimes ranging from two to three hours each. The Beatles: Get Back premiered on Disney+ consecutively on November 25, 26, and 27, respectively.

The documentary features the likes of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison as they recorded their Grammy-winning studio album Let It Be, released in 1970. It was rumored that during the production of this album, the members were not content with the band's direction.

How was Yoko Yono blamed for allegedly breaking up The Beatles?

The Beatles officially broke up in 1970. While several factors were the possible reasons behind the decision, fans cited John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono as why he left the band, causing a split.

There has been significant media coverage implicating Yoko Ono of swaying John Lennon away from The Beatles.

Previously, it was rumored that Paul McCartney blamed Yoko for Lennon's departure from the band. However, last month, McCartney told The Guardian,

"I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh, no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, 'I am leaving the Beatles.' Is that instigating the split, or not?"

The quote above from Paul McCartney also clarified that Lennon was indeed the first to leave the band, even before McCartney decided to.

Why did The Beatles split?

In 1966, The Beatles retired from tours and live performances. As per Ringo Starr, the overwhelming responses from fans on live shows took away from their performances. He said in The Beatles Anthology:

"I never felt people came to hear our show. I felt they came to see us."

Furthermore, in 1967, the band's long-time manager Brian Epstein passed away. This also affected the band as he used to maintain peace in cases of discrepancies amongst band members.

Let It Be sessions and Get Back documentary

While filming the Get Back documentary amidst the Let It Be sessions in 1968 and 1969, George Harrison had significant disagreements with the other band members. A management shift from Apple Corps to Eastman lawyers did not sit well with some members.

After Epstein's death, The Beatles hired new band manager Allen Klein, whom McCartney was unhappy with. McCartney sued The Beatles to prevent Klein from not ending up with the band's work.

Last year, McCartney told GQ that the only way to prevent Klein from owning The Beatles' masters is by taking legal actions against him. He said,

"If I hadn't done that, it would have all belonged to Allen Klein. The only way I was given to get us out of that was to do what I did. I said, 'Well, I'll sue Allen Klein,' and I was told I couldn't because he wasn't party to it. 'You've got to sue The Beatles.'"

Internet's reaction to Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back and apology to Yoko Ono

After learning the facts behind The Beatles' split, several fans of the band decided to side with Yoko Ono, who was blamed for the band's split by several over the years.

Shari Lynn @LynnSharig8 Dear Yoko Ono,

We're sorry.



We chose to believe the misogynistic version of the break-up tale.



We should have known better.



Sincerely,

A whole bunch of U.S. fans who also used to watch Woody Allen movies. Dear Yoko Ono,We're sorry.We chose to believe the misogynistic version of the break-up tale.We should have known better.Sincerely,A whole bunch of U.S. fans who also used to watch Woody Allen movies.

Nattie pattie @nattieeyuh @LynnSharig8 The crazy thing is I never disliked yoko I just found it odd on how every Beatles video I watched she was there I never blamed her for the Beatles break up all bands must come to an end at some point @LynnSharig8 The crazy thing is I never disliked yoko I just found it odd on how every Beatles video I watched she was there I never blamed her for the Beatles break up all bands must come to an end at some point

The Beatles @BeatlesEarth Yoko Ono did not break up The Beatles.



The Beatles broke up The Beatles. Yoko Ono did not break up The Beatles.The Beatles broke up The Beatles.

akex @QwertyPigRL @BeatlesEarth The death of Brian Epstein, Pattie Boyd leaving George Harrison, and Yoko Ono introducing John to heroin and limiting John's participation in the group. Definitely not fair to blame Yoko entirely, but I also think it would be dishonest to ignore her contribution. @BeatlesEarth The death of Brian Epstein, Pattie Boyd leaving George Harrison, and Yoko Ono introducing John to heroin and limiting John's participation in the group. Definitely not fair to blame Yoko entirely, but I also think it would be dishonest to ignore her contribution.

Jhammon67 @Jhammon67 *Yoko Ono quietly does a crossword puzzle quietly next to John*



"SHE'S DOING IT, LOOK, SHE'S BREAKING UP THE BEATLES" *Yoko Ono quietly does a crossword puzzle quietly next to John*"SHE'S DOING IT, LOOK, SHE'S BREAKING UP THE BEATLES" https://t.co/DkJh09qWWa

Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 @cmclymer Yoko Ono still being blamed for the actions of grown men half a century ago kinda says it all. Yoko Ono still being blamed for the actions of grown men half a century ago kinda says it all.

Good Willsmith @GoodWillsmith ┏┓

┃┃╱╲ in

┃╱╱╲╲ this

╱╱╭╮╲╲house

▔▏┗┛▕▔ we

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

don’t tolerate Yoko Ono slander

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ ┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ in┃╱╱╲╲ this╱╱╭╮╲╲house▔▏┗┛▕▔ we ╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ don’t tolerate Yoko Ono slander╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔

Arch Stanton @ItsArchStanton TIL: Paul McCartney should be embarrassed that he let Yoko Ono take so much abuse in pop culture for breaking up The Beatles over the years. This #GetBack documentary seems to point at him. TIL: Paul McCartney should be embarrassed that he let Yoko Ono take so much abuse in pop culture for breaking up The Beatles over the years. This #GetBack documentary seems to point at him.

Esther CiamMETAchilli @EstherCinDC The world owes Yoko Ono an apology. The world owes Yoko Ono an apology.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back has finally revealed all sides of the story regarding the iconic band's split. The documentary brings closure to one of the most controversial moments in modern music history.

Edited by Srijan Sen