Herbie Herbert dead: Tributes pour in as longtime 'Journey' manager passed away at 73

Santana and Journey manager Walter James Herbert II, aka Herbie Herbert, has passed away at the age of 73. Herbie Herbert died from natural causes at his home in Orinda, California, on Monday, October 25.
According to his assistant Maria Hoppe's statement to the Chronicle, Herbie Herbert died after suffering from a 'prolonged illness.' The late manager had managed Journey for 20 years after he helped form the band in 1973 and managed it until 1993.
Herbie Herbert was also a protégé of manager and promoter Bill Graham. He worked under Graham as a roadie or a music equipment handler for the band Santana. Coincidentally, Herbert is the second protégé of Graham, who passed away in 2021. On September 5, Rolling Stone and Bob Dylan's former tour manager Mick Brigden passed away at the same age as Herbert (i.e., at 73).
Herbie Herbert's legacy
The music manager's career in the music industry began as a roadie for Santana, where he met Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie, who would later join Journey. Later, Herbie Herbert moved on to the psychedelic rock band Frumious Bandersnatch, where he was introduced to Ross Valory and George Tickner.
In 1973, after Santana disbanded, Herbert formed Journey with the original members. Later in 1978, he brought in Steve Perry as the lead singer, and Journey garnered most of its success when Perry served as the frontman until 1987.
Herbert not only formed the band but was also its business and road manager. He had also brought stage management and production under his own venture called Nightmare Productions. Herbert also established Nocturne Productions, under which he managed the light and sound for Journey's concerts, and has also been credited for pioneering the use of large-format videos during performances on-stage.
As a manager, Herbert had amassed much wealth with Journey's real-estate holdings and Nocturne Productions. However, despite his involvement with the band's progress, he was asked by frontman Steve Perry in 1993 to leave Journey after some conflict.
Fans of 'Journey' react to Herbie Herbert's death
Owing to his legacy of managing Journey for over 20 years, Herbie Herbert's death garnered many condolences from fans of the band. Several tributes have poured in on Twitter since news of his demise was publicized:
While Herbie Herbert was best known for managing Journey throughout his career, he had also managed The Steve Miller Band, Swedish groups Roxette and Europe, Mr. Big, and Enuff Z'Nuff, amongst others. The California native also established a record label called Sy Records.