Herbie Herbert dead: Tributes pour in as longtime 'Journey' manager passed away at 73

Santana and Journey manager Walter James Herbert II, aka Herbie Herbert, has passed away at the age of 73. Herbie Herbert died from natural causes at his home in Orinda, California, on Monday, October 25.

According to his assistant Maria Hoppe's statement to the Chronicle, Herbie Herbert died after suffering from a 'prolonged illness.' The late manager had managed Journey for 20 years after he helped form the band in 1973 and managed it until 1993.

Herbie Herbert was also a protégé of manager and promoter Bill Graham. He worked under Graham as a roadie or a music equipment handler for the band Santana. Coincidentally, Herbert is the second protégé of Graham, who passed away in 2021. On September 5, Rolling Stone and Bob Dylan's former tour manager Mick Brigden passed away at the same age as Herbert (i.e., at 73).

Herbie Herbert's legacy

The music manager's career in the music industry began as a roadie for Santana, where he met Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie, who would later join Journey. Later, Herbie Herbert moved on to the psychedelic rock band Frumious Bandersnatch, where he was introduced to Ross Valory and George Tickner.

In 1973, after Santana disbanded, Herbert formed Journey with the original members. Later in 1978, he brought in Steve Perry as the lead singer, and Journey garnered most of its success when Perry served as the frontman until 1987.

Herbert not only formed the band but was also its business and road manager. He had also brought stage management and production under his own venture called Nightmare Productions. Herbert also established Nocturne Productions, under which he managed the light and sound for Journey's concerts, and has also been credited for pioneering the use of large-format videos during performances on-stage.

As a manager, Herbert had amassed much wealth with Journey's real-estate holdings and Nocturne Productions. However, despite his involvement with the band's progress, he was asked by frontman Steve Perry in 1993 to leave Journey after some conflict.

Fans of 'Journey' react to Herbie Herbert's death

Owing to his legacy of managing Journey for over 20 years, Herbie Herbert's death garnered many condolences from fans of the band. Several tributes have poured in on Twitter since news of his demise was publicized:

Andrew McNeice @MelodicRock RIP the great, the legendary, the unstoppable, incomparable iconic rock manager HERBIE HERBERT.One of a kind and a great honor to have spoken and corresponded with him over the years.Without Herbie there would not have been Journey. Deeply saddened to hear of his passing. RIP the great, the legendary, the unstoppable, incomparable iconic rock manager HERBIE HERBERT.One of a kind and a great honor to have spoken and corresponded with him over the years.Without Herbie there would not have been Journey. Deeply saddened to hear of his passing.

Jeff Scott Soto @jeffscottsoto Very sad to hear former Journey manager/guru Herbie Herbert has passed away. Herbie was a former road dog for Santana back in the day, he built Journey from the ground up up and without his guidance and heavy hand, that legend alone would not have existed.RIP HHx Very sad to hear former Journey manager/guru Herbie Herbert has passed away. Herbie was a former road dog for Santana back in the day, he built Journey from the ground up up and without his guidance and heavy hand, that legend alone would not have existed.RIP HHx https://t.co/TxgJZdi0yC

Carrie @hippiechick7766 So sad to hear of the passing of long time Journey manager Herbie Herbert. My condolences go out to his family and friends. Rest In Peace Herbie. 🙏 So sad to hear of the passing of long time Journey manager Herbie Herbert. My condolences go out to his family and friends. Rest In Peace Herbie. 🙏 https://t.co/W8Zvxye8Mp

Billy Sheehan @BillyonBass Herbie Herbert. Where would we be without him. One of the founding fathers of the music biz. Thank you, Herbie—for my career and my success in MR Big. You will always be my mentor and inspiration. Till we meet again—rest in peace. Herbie Herbert. Where would we be without him. One of the founding fathers of the music biz. Thank you, Herbie—for my career and my success in MR Big. You will always be my mentor and inspiration. Till we meet again—rest in peace. https://t.co/t767jVnFbX

Valkyrie981 @Valkyrie9811 #herbieherbert R.I.P., @Herbie Herbert. No matter how a person feels about him, he brought Steve Perry into Journey and changed the world FOREVER. For that I will be eternally grateful. 1948-2021 #walterherbert R.I.P., @Herbie Herbert. No matter how a person feels about him, he brought Steve Perry into Journey and changed the world FOREVER. For that I will be eternally grateful. 1948-2021 #walterherbert #herbieherbert https://t.co/k6i7Gcuv8t

Tony Stark @MrTonyStark70 I just heard the sad news that Herbie Herbert died today. I would have liked to have met him. But you know, I remember him standing at our side of the stage, checking out the crowd coming in as we sat in the second row at the 1986 Journey show in Salt Lake City. #JourneyOfficial I just heard the sad news that Herbie Herbert died today. I would have liked to have met him. But you know, I remember him standing at our side of the stage, checking out the crowd coming in as we sat in the second row at the 1986 Journey show in Salt Lake City. #JourneyOfficial https://t.co/iV86oj8qZa

🇺🇸✭ Rob Donahoo ✭🇺🇸 @RobDon213LA Herbie Herbert. One of the greatest if not THE greatest managers in all of the music industry BAR NONE. I can listen to him for hours talking about anything and any one; he was truly great. Sadly he is no longer with us.Godspeed, Herbie. 😞🎸🙏🏻 Herbie Herbert. One of the greatest if not THE greatest managers in all of the music industry BAR NONE. I can listen to him for hours talking about anything and any one; he was truly great. Sadly he is no longer with us.Godspeed, Herbie. 😞🎸🙏🏻

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While Herbie Herbert was best known for managing Journey throughout his career, he had also managed The Steve Miller Band, Swedish groups Roxette and Europe, Mr. Big, and Enuff Z'Nuff, amongst others. The California native also established a record label called Sy Records.

Edited by Shaheen Banu