Who was Jennifer Hernandez? Tributes pour in as IFBB female bodybuilder reportedly passes away at 58

Rumors regarding women’s physique competitor Jennifer Hernandez passing away have made their way online. The bodybuilder allegedly passed away on October 24 at the age of 58.

Though Hernandez’s family has not released a statement regarding her death, Denis James, a fellow bodybuilder, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

His statement read:

“I’m still in shock and can’t believe we lost you Jen. Rest In Peace Jennifer Hernandez. You will be missed forever and always.”

Jennifer Hernandez last competed in August at the Tampa Pro 2021. The fitness enthusiast has been competing in women’s physique challenges since 2005. She has been contesting as an IFBB Pro since 2009. She was 47 then.

Followers of Jennifer Hernandez pay tribute to her online

Though Jennifer Hernandez’s family has not revealed the cause of death, fans speculate that her profession as a bodybuilder must have played a role in her early death. Several other cases of bodybuilders passing away at their prime often make headlines.

The latest example was George Peterson, who passed away this month.

According to Jennifer Hernandez’s website, her main goal was to spread positivity, optimism and inspire people to live a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking of her mission and goals on her website, she had written:

“We all have the ability to shine bright like a star. We have the power to live life to our fullest potential.”

As rumors of her death surfaced online, fans began speculating. Some social media users claimed that she died of a heart attack. Others alleged that she must have overdosed.

Followers flooded Instagram with tributes to Jennifer Hernandez reading:

“OMG. I’ve met her through you…She was absolute sweetheart. Condolences to her family and friends. (When she found out I needed to go to supermarket, she had her daughter drive me there. Incredible human being. She’ll keep shining on all of us from Heavens. RIP Jen.”

“This is absolutely devastating, Lord cover and guide her family as they deal with her passing. May she truly rest in heavenly peace.”

A few netizens expressed their anger towards the bodybuilding profession, stating:

“There is something not right in the bodybuilding world why we lost so many athletes these days.”

“Enough is enough. When will the IFBB step up to do something? Their silence is complicity. We true fans are sick and tired of you amazing athletes dying way too you. We love you on stage but we’d rather have you around.”

The bodybuilder had also mentioned on her website that she wants to help one “live a life filled with good health, positive energy, happiness, and love by teaching you to make better lifestyle choices. Let’s spread more love and happiness in the world.”

According to her website, she claimed to be a teacher, competitor, mom, personal trainer, role model, and grandmother. Jennifer Hernandez will be missed by her loved ones and her community.

