What happened to George Peterson III? Renowned bodybuilder dies at 37, just days before Mr Olympia final

George Peterson III passed away on 6 October 2021. Olympia, a revered authority in the bodybuilding landscape, confirmed the 37-year-old's demise. The bodybuilder was in the final stages of preparation for the finals of Mr. Olympia.

Amidst collective grieving, Mr. Olympia LLC paid their condolences to George’s family and lauded him as a person worthy of utmost respect and admiration. Furthermore, the association ruminated upon his unbridled kindness.

Coupled with this heartfelt tribute, other Olympia champions also expressed their grief on social media.

Chris Bumstead, Classic Physique Olympia champion, heralded George as a legend and expressed gratitude for having shared the stage with him.

George Peterson III’s cause of death explored

George Peterson III’s demise has come as a shock to the public. Unfortunately, autopsy details have not yet been disclosed, leaving the cause of death shrouded in mystery.

However, the latest update from RxMuscle shared some more information. According to Dave Palumbo, George was found in his hotel room with his face down. Tensions began to arise when his coach could not contact him.

The update mentions traces of blood around George’s nose. Ruminating upon this matter, Dave opined that this may be because of an aneurysm. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Having passed away several hours ago, all immediate methods to resuscitate George proved to be futile.

An official statement is still awaited from family and friends.

A brief look at George Peterson III

Also known as Da Bull, George was a revered star in the bodybuilding landscape. He appeared in several shows, including four stints at Olympia along with three celebrated showings at Classic Physique. Following this success, the bodybuilder shifted to the 212 Division.

George Peterson III won the Tampa Pro twice and was the Arnold Classic Physique Champion in 2019. He clinched his latest championship at the Tampa Pro, becoming the IFBB Men’s Classic Physique in 2020.

