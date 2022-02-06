What did Eddie Vedder say? Nikki Sixx claps back at Pearl Jam frontman after Motley Crew criticism

American musician Nikki Sixx slammed Pearl Jam singer-guitarist Eddie Vedder for his comments during a recent interview.

The battle of words kicked off when, in a New York Times interview published on January 30, Vedder recalled working at a San Diego club in the 1980s, where he helped load in band's gear amid the peak of glam metal. Talking about Mötley Crüe, he said he "despised" the band, even calling it "vacuous".

“I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: F*ck you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous."

On February 4, the Mötley Crüe songwriter and bassist Nikki Sixx took to his Twitter handle to express his opinion on Vedder's comment. He reacted to the Society singer's diss with a harsher diss of his own, where he called Pearl Jam "one of the most boring bands in history" and stated that they take Vedder's remarks as compliments.

Additionally, during his chat with the outlet, Vedder said Guns N' Roses brought "some teeth" to the pre-grunge era, making a light reference to Heather Locklear (Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee's ex-wife). He quipped that the only person who wore a bustier in the '90s that he could appreciate was Perry Farrell.

Nikki Sixx and Eddie Vedder might cross paths in the future

As per outlet Rolling Stone, Nikki Sixx and Vedder are unlikely to cross paths shortly, as Vedder just launched a solo tour and Mötley Crüe and Poison just embarked on a long-awaited stadium tour, which was postponed due to Covid-19.

It was reported in December 2021 that Mötley Crüe had sold their entire catalogue to BMG for £112million ($151 million), although some sources claim that the amount was "significantly lower." In a collective statement by the band about the sale, they said they feel "amazing" to collaborate with BMG and that their extensive track record will help them stay at the top.

Vedder and his band, the Earthlings, have kicked off their three-week run at the Beacon Theater in New York City. The band played some covers and deep Pearl Jam songs, including Dirty Frank for the first time in fifteen years.

