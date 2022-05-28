"I hope they both move on": Elon Musk comments on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial ahead of verdict

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to express his opinion about Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial. Following the end of all the closing arguments from the former couple's respective lawyers, the trial officially entered jury deliberation on May 27, which prompted the billionaire to reply to a comment about the lawsuit.

Musk's comment comes after being named by both legal teams in the trial multiple times. During their divorce settlement in 2020 and this trial, Depp had alleged that Heard had an extramarital relationship with Musk before her divorce with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @lexfridman I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. @lexfridman I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.

Meanwhile, amid this $100 million defamation trial, texts sent by Depp regarding Musk and Heard were also read in the courtroom. Similarly, video footage of Musk embracing Heard in an elevator was also shown to jurors.

What did Elon Musk say about Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard's trial?

In his reply to scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman's tweet about the takeaways from the trial, Elon Musk replied:

"I hope they both move on."

The 50-year-old billionaire also claimed that both Heard and Depp are "incredible" and "at their best." Initially, Musk was named as a witness for Heard in the trial but did not make an appearance at the Virginia courthouse. Further details as to why the Tesla CEO did not testify were not made public.

How is Elon Musk associated with Amber Heard?

Julien 🎮 @MajorDcps



He suspects his ex-wife of having had an affair with the future owner of Twitter. The latter will be heard in court.



#DeppVsHeard Johnny Depp unveiled a 2016 video to the jury showing Amber Heard and Elon Musk in an elevator.He suspects his ex-wife of having had an affair with the future owner of Twitter. The latter will be heard in court. Johnny Depp unveiled a 2016 video to the jury showing Amber Heard and Elon Musk in an elevator.He suspects his ex-wife of having had an affair with the future owner of Twitter. The latter will be heard in court.#DeppVsHeard https://t.co/GtpRMMaGjj

Elon Musk and Amber Heard met on the set of Robert Rodriguez's 2013 film, Machete Kills. Following this, they were publicly spotted together in 2016, after Heard had finalized her divorce with Johnny Depp. Around the same time, Musk finalized his divorce with actress and then-wife Talulah Riley.

According to the testimony of Heard's expert witness, psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, Musk and the Aquaman star reportedly began their brief relationship after they met each other at the Met Ball in 2016. Dr. Hughes also claimed that Heard spoke to her about her relationship with Musk and said:

"I was heartbroken. My soul was dead. Felt nothing then."

There were also allegations of Amber Heard's infidelity involving Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne. However, in 2020, the Tesla CEO told PageSix:

"Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!"

Meanwhile, Heard's legal team claimed that Depp had sent texts regarding the 36-year-old actress and Musk in the ongoing trial. As per the reported texts, which Depp denied to have sent, the actor allegedly wrote:

"Sorry, man… But, NOW, I will stop at nothing!!! Let's see if mollusk has a pair. Come see me face to face… I'll show him things he's never seen before… Like, the other side of his d–k when I slice it off."

According to the showcased texts in the trial, Johnny Depp referred to Elon Musk as "mollusk." Musk, who is highly active on Twitter, has yet to respond to other comments about him during the trial publicly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das