Does Elon Musk have Asperger's? Twitter exceutive caught mocking Tesla CEO in undercover Project Veritas video

On Wednesday, May 18, an undercover video of a senior Twitter executive's comments on Elon Musk and his Asperger's syndrome went viral. In the video, Twitter's lead client partner Alex Martinez mocks Musk's condition and his views on the social media firm's policies.

The video by far-right activist group Project Veritas was posted on Twitter by controversial political columnist Benny Johnson. According to the video, Martinez is also seen attacking Musk's opinions. He said:

"Elon Musk as a person is whatever. I don't- like, he's a loony toon. He has- he has Asperger's."

Following the video's virality, the term "Asperger's" has trended on Twitter. Meanwhile, the video also reached Musk, who is highly active on the platform and has stirred further controversy after he paused his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

What did Alex Martinez say about Elon Musk, who is in the process of purchasing Twitter Inc.?

This Twitter exec goes on to say that Twitter is "not here to give people free speech"



is going to want to see this one too…



Twitter executive calling Elon Musk mentally handicapped, "special" and saying he has "aspergers."This Twitter exec goes on to say that Twitter is "not here to give people free speech"

In the viral video by Veritas Project, Martinez comments on the Tesla CEO's ongoing purchase of the platform in the quest for the platform to uphold free speech. The 50-year-old billionaire offered to acquire the platform after he asked his followers whether Twitter promoted free speech and its essence in democracy.

The video showcased Martinez mocking Musk's concerns for the platform. He said:

"Right now, we don't make a profit. So, I'm going to say ideology, which is what led us into not being profitable… The rest of us who have been here believe in something that's good for the planet and not to give people free speech."

He added that Elon Musk's push for free speech on the platform was irrelevant:

"People don't know how to make a rational decision if you don't put out -- correct things that are supposed to be out in the public."

The Twitter executive derided the South African native as he made fun of his Asperger's syndrome. Martinez said:

"He has Asperger's… So he's special. We all know that. And that's fine. So here, no wonder he's going to say some f**king crazy s**t because he's special."

Musk's reply to Martinez's ridicule

As the video went viral on Twitter, Elon Musk responded to the mocking words of Alex Martinez with a reply under the reposted video by Benny Johnson. Musk suggested an alternate headline to the video. He wrote:

"Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger's…"

Elon Musk's Asperger's Syndrome explored

Last month, Elon Musk opened up about his Asperger's syndrome at the TED 2022 conference, where he was interviewed by the head of TED, Chris Anderson. Musk revealed that social cues did not come naturally to him while growing up. He further added:

"Others could intuitively understand what was meant by something. I would take something very literally as if the words that were spoken were exactly what they meant. But that turned out to be wrong."

Elon Musk revealed that it took him a lot of time before he could figure out what people actually said as part of their communication. Musk also shared that he was bullied as a child due to his autism spectrum disorder (Asperger's).

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO publicly revealed his condition last year on Saturday Night Live, which he hosted. In the episode's monologue, Musk said:

"I don't always have a lot of intonation or variation in how I speak... which I'm told makes for great comedy. I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL... So, I won't make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight. But don't worry, I'm pretty good at running 'human' in emulation mode."

As part of Asperger's syndrome, communication and social skills development are impaired. However, individuals affected by the syndrome may develop a keen interest in advanced topics. According to recent research, Asperger's syndrome now encompasses broader terms under autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

