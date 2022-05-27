Amber Heard attorney names: All you need to know about her legal team

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial started on May 2, 2022, and will end on May 27. It was live-streamed, complete with an online frenzy, threads of viral memes, and fans coming up with theories of their own, standing in solidarity with their favorite stars.

Depp has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for writing an article for The Washington Post in 2018. She identified as a victim of domestic violence.

Although she did not mention her ex-husband's name anywhere, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was identified as the abuser, ultimately leading to the downfall of his acting career. Heard is counter-suing the star for $100 million.

The Aquaman actress is being represented by Ben Rottenborn of Woods Rogers Attorneys at Law, along with Elaine Bredehoft and Adam Nadelhaft of Charlson Bredehoft Cohen Brown & Nadelhaft in the ongoing defamation lawsuit.

Here's more information about Amber Heard's legal team.

Meet Amber Heard's legal team for the defamation case against Johnny Depp

1) Elaine Bredehoft

Originally from Northern Minnesota, Ms. Bredehoft has participated in lawsuits in Virginia, the District of Columbia, and Maryland state and federal courts since 1984.

To name a few of her many achievements, Virginia Business magazine has reportedly regularly named Ms. Bredehoft as one of Virginia's Legal Elite. She has also been named one of the top ten attorneys in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas by her colleagues and clients alike.

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork



"I could say the same thing by taking Amber Heard as a client, for you," he said. #AmberHeard 's attorney Elaine Bredehoft alleged that a former #TMZ employee is trying to get his 15 minutes of fame by testifying."I could say the same thing by taking Amber Heard as a client, for you," he said. @LawCrimeNetwork #AmberHeard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft alleged that a former #TMZ employee is trying to get his 15 minutes of fame by testifying. "I could say the same thing by taking Amber Heard as a client, for you," he said. @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/0brhqHzRBO

For several years, Ms. Bredehoft was recognized as a Super Lawyer in Virginia and Washington, D.C. In a 2009 issue, Virginia Lawyers Weekly named Ms. Bredehoft one of Virginia's Most Influential Women.

2) Benjamin Rottenborn

Wood Rogers' Benjamin Rottenborn is a principal attorney from the Virginia law firm that he has been in the business since 2012. The law firm's official website states that the attorney is an experienced professional defending clients in complex civil litigation issues. Rottenborn practices at both the trial and appellate divisions in federal and state courts around the nation.

As a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Ben worked in the Chicago office until he joined Woods Rogers. According to reports, he is best known for:

“Representing venture capital directors in a breach of fiduciary duty lawsuit brought by former shareholders in a technology start-up company”.

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: #AmberHeard 's attorney and #JohnnyDepp got into an intense argument over sexually-explicit comments Depp allegedly made in a text message exchange. "You can pull what you like, I never said those words," Depp told Benjamin Rottenborn. @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: #AmberHeard's attorney and #JohnnyDepp got into an intense argument over sexually-explicit comments Depp allegedly made in a text message exchange. "You can pull what you like, I never said those words," Depp told Benjamin Rottenborn. @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/Q5CQn4BUsE

Reports also state that one of his professional highlights is defending a Fortune 50 business in a lawsuit demanding the execution of a $15 billion merger deal. According to Super Lawyers, Ben is a Rising Star in Virginia, especially after being a part of Amber Heard's team in the high-profile defamation lawsuit.

As a native of Virginia, Rottenborn attended the University of Virginia and Stanford Law School, where he earned a degree in law with honors. After graduation, he worked as a judicial clerk for the Honorable David G. Campbell, U.S. District Judge for the District of Arizona, and has also taught at the University of Virginia School of Law as an adjunct professor.

Adam Nadelhaft is also on Heard's legal team, along with Bredehoft and Rottenborn, as the lead for the case.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson

#AmberHeard Depp: "I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things.." #JohnnyDepp testifies "No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth...." Depp: "I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things.." #JohnnyDepp testifies "No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth...." #AmberHeard https://t.co/mrgBOA06lS

Although Johnny Depp's supporters have attacked the lawyers on social media, accusing Amber Heard of lying, her team has been receiving the support of millions.

