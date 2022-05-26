5 celebrity reactions to the Johnny Depp X Amber Heard trial that broke the internet 

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp and Aquaman actress Amber Heard have been embroiled in a legal battle after the former initiated a defamation lawsuit against her. This came when Heard published a piece in The Washington Post on domestic violence. Even though Heard did not mention Depp by name in the article, Depp claimed it hampered his acting career.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson

#AmberHeard Depp: "I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things.." #JohnnyDepp testifies "No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth...." Depp: "I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things.." #JohnnyDepp testifies "No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth...." #AmberHeard https://t.co/mrgBOA06lS

Both Heard and Depp have given dramatic testimonies in the trial that is currently taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. The defamation trial has been a controversial case and a piece of gossip for many.

Over the past few weeks, several high-profile celebrities, including actors and millions of fans, have weighed in on the defamation lawsuit and taken sides on the internet. Here are a few celebrity reactions to the case that nearly broke the internet.

Exploring celebrity reactions to the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Lawsuit

1) Jason Momoa

Game of Thrones and Amber Heard's co-star in Aquaman, Jason Momoa, started following Johnny Depp on social media recently, causing a stir. Although the actor has remained silent regarding the defamation case, netizens believe that the actor is in Depp's favor for the defamation lawsuit. Several Depp admirers turned to social media to express their delight at Momoa's deeds.

Aurora, LETTERS ⚛️ | 💙💛 @AuroraMignon Jason Momoa following Johnny Depp on Instagram AS OF TODAY speaks volumes! Jason Momoa following Johnny Depp on Instagram AS OF TODAY speaks volumes!

Several Twitter users have come up with theories concerning Momoa's inclination towards the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

bwcibobach @bwcibobach @AuroraMignon I saw on his IG recently that he’d had dinner with people including JD’s friends Al Pacino & Julian Schnabel, plus AH’s ex Vito Schnabel and wondered if she ever came up in conversation. @AuroraMignon I saw on his IG recently that he’d had dinner with people including JD’s friends Al Pacino & Julian Schnabel, plus AH’s ex Vito Schnabel and wondered if she ever came up in conversation.

FlowersRageOn 🐋🌟🌻🌗🐳✨👑 @flowersrageon #JusticeForJohnnyDepp @AuroraMignon Mamoa knows what Heard's been doing. He is keeping what he knows secret. Jason Mamoa knows #JohnnyDepp is innocent and Heard is out to get Johnny, his career and his money. She is mad at Johnny after everything she has done to him. #IStandWithJohnnyDepp @AuroraMignon Mamoa knows what Heard's been doing. He is keeping what he knows secret. Jason Mamoa knows #JohnnyDepp is innocent and Heard is out to get Johnny, his career and his money. She is mad at Johnny after everything she has done to him. #IStandWithJohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

2) Paul Bettany

Marvel's WandaVision star Paul Bettany, best known for playing Vision and voicing J.A.R.V.I.S in a number of the franchise's movies, expressed his support for Johnny Depp in a tweet back in 2016. As a friend of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Bettany stated:

"known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He's the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I've ever known. Just saying."

Paul Bettany @Paul_Bettany known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He's the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I've ever known. Just saying. known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He's the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I've ever known. Just saying.

The actor was criticized in a series of tweets back then for showing support for Depp:

Amir Talai @AmirTalai @Paul_Bettany I've seen Bill Cosby do lots of shows and he is always hilarious. Just sayin. Maybe we should both stop just sayin & stfu tho @Paul_Bettany I've seen Bill Cosby do lots of shows and he is always hilarious. Just sayin. Maybe we should both stop just sayin & stfu tho

:] @aboutlxv @Paul_Bettany "he was nice to me, a friend, in public, so he obviously can't be any different in private, to his wife" @Paul_Bettany "he was nice to me, a friend, in public, so he obviously can't be any different in private, to his wife"

Rachel McKibbens @RachelMcKibbens @Paul_Bettany So you lived with him during each of these relationships? You think abusers can't have more than one kind of presentation? @Paul_Bettany So you lived with him during each of these relationships? You think abusers can't have more than one kind of presentation?

jett rink @jessiekaiser @Paul_Bettany why so quick to discredit a woman coming forward about abuse? Friend or not, what is wrong with you? So damaging .@Paul_Bettany why so quick to discredit a woman coming forward about abuse? Friend or not, what is wrong with you? So damaging

3) Julia Fox

In May, the Italian-American actress/model took to Instagram to remark on the trial, specifically on Heard's alleged physical violence towards Depp during their marriage. Fox, best known for her role in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, openly backed Heard. Reportedly, she made the following statement via her Instagram:

"Wrong. She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him. Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially."

Many Depp fans came forward criticizing the model's support for Heard:

Kimberly Hoffer @KimberlyHoffer @nypost Julia Fox needs to listen to the recordings and watch the actual footage of the trial. Maybe then she’d realize tying herself to Amber Heard is not the PR she wants. @nypost Julia Fox needs to listen to the recordings and watch the actual footage of the trial. Maybe then she’d realize tying herself to Amber Heard is not the PR she wants.

ghost-rider-in-the-sky @artywayne79 @nypost She must not be watching the same trial @nypost She must not be watching the same trial

4) Naomi Campbell

Very recently, British supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell praised her fellow model and Johnny Depp's ex-partner Kate Moss for testifying in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, claiming that he "never" pushed her down the stairs.

Naomi commented, "YES, WAGON TELL IT!!" below a headline citing the testimony, thus demonstrating her support for both Johnny and Kate. Campbell was praised by a string of Twitter users for stepping up in support of Depp:

5) Ellen Barkin

Now 68-year-old Big Easy actress Ellen Barkin is set to demonstrate her support for Heard in court. According to reports, the actress and Johnny Depp's short-time girlfriend, Barkin, will testify in Heard's favor since she previously indicated the former was violent towards her during their brief relationship in 1994.

Earlier in Depp's 2020 lawsuit against The Sun, Barkin testified that the actor allegedly threw a bottle of wine across a hotel room because of extreme possessiveness and anger. Recalling the incident, she stated:

"Just a jealous man, controlling."

According to Barkin, Depp would question her, asking,

"Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?"

On the other hand, Depp stated that his ex-girlfriend had a vengeance against him and that her accusations were false.

While celebs have avoided expressing their views on the controversial trial, several stars have come forward in their small ways, expressing solidarity towards both Heard and Depp, and hoping that the jury will make the right decision.

