Fact Check: Did Jason Momoa testify in the Johnny Depp trial? Viral video debunked

As the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues, a fake video of actor Jason Momoa giving his testimony in court has gone viral on social media. The spoof was edited to the point that netizens were convinced he appeared in court.

Unlike in the UK, video cameras are allowed in court in the U.S. This has led to social media being flooded with several spoof videos of the court case in the past few weeks. One of them is the Jason Momoa video.

The 42-year-old actor worked with Amber Heard in the movie Aquaman, released in 2018. He also shared the screen with the actress in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa has not been called as a witness in the trial. However, a social media user shared their interpretation of what it could be like if he appeared in video testimony.

The video was created by YouTuber GeoMFilms and has since amassed over a million views across social media platforms.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for $50 million after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece. At the same, she stated that she was a victim of domestic violence. The trial has become a viral topic on the internet. Many memes and spoof videos of the court battle have appeared online.

What did the Jason Momoa spoof video consist of?

The two-minute, 15-second video was made to look like the actor had joined the trial through a video call link. In the clip, Momoa is told off by Heard’s lawyer not to say hello to her during the trial.

The Aquaman actor then proceeded to crack a series of jokes. When asked whether he worked as an actor alongside Heard, Momoa sarcastically replies, “No, as janitors.” In the fan-favorite video, he also refers to Heard as Amber Turd.

In the video, Johnny Depp, his lawyers, and those who appeared in court can laugh uncontrollably at Momoa’s responses in the trial.

In conclusion, the video is not real. In reality, it is taken from footage of Momoa in a 2020 interview that was carried out on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The creator of the video has dubbed the footage with fake quotes adjusted in a manner that led to its viewers being fooled.

By May 20, Jason Momoa had not taken the stand in the ongoing defamation trial. Elon Musk and James Franco were also listed as witnesses for Heard. However, Musk confirmed that he would not be taking the stand. Franco has not appeared as a witness either.

