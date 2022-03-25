Secret Fortnite dialogue points towards WandaVision collab in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 brought Dr. Strange to the island, and fans can now look forward to the arrival of Wanda and Vision as well.

Marvel crossovers are common in Epic Games' Battle Royale titles. Even before the Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4, characters like Black Widow and Star Lord arrived in the Item Shop.

Here's why a secret dialogue with an NPC is suggesting that Wanda and Vision could be the next characters to be a part of the Fortnite universe.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 NPC talks about a Pink Synthezoid from the Marvel universe

YouTuber EverydayFN recently noticed that there's a secret dialouge in Chapter 3 Season 2. It can only be unlocked with the Dr. Strange skin, which is the tier 100 skin in the current Battle Pass.

As it turns out, if players visit the Metal Team Leader NPC on the Camp Cuddle POI as Dr. Strange, the former says the following lines:

Tell me again about your friend, the pink synthezoid."

Anyone who's a Marvel fan won't take long to understand this reference. Vision from Marvel Comics is an android, owing to which he's often called a synthezoid.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vision's skin color is close to pink. Hence, it is safe to assume that the conversation with Metal Team Leader is a teaser for an upcoming WandaVision collaboration.

Another reason why this teaser is believable is the approaching release of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. The movie not only features Dr. Strange, but also Wanda. Hence, it makes sense for Epic Games to introduce her skin as well.

Fortnite players are eagerly waiting for Wanda's skin in Chapter 3 Season 2

Ever since Dr. Strange entered the island, fans have been requesting the developers to officiate a crossover with the Wanda skin. She is the villain in the Multiverse of Madness, and has gradually become one of the most popular characters in the MCU.

Accordingly, social media platforms like Twitter are full of concept arts and pleas about a Wanda Skin in the Battle Royale title.

Chapter 3 Season 2 is underway and the community is elated with new mechanics like Tactical Overshield, Tactical Sprint, Parkour, and more. Building mechanics will return in a week, which might help in restoring normalcy on the island.

