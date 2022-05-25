"He never pushed me": Kate Moss denounces Amber Heard's claims about Johnny Depp staircase incident during testimony

On Wednesday, May 25, Johnny Depp's former girlfriend, supermodel Kate Moss testified in the actor's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The British model appeared in front of the jury via video conference for a brief deposition by Heard's legal team.

In her testimony, Moss (48) refuted the claims of Heard that Depp had pushed her down the stairs. She added that Depp had helped her at the time after she fell down the stairs. Moss' testimony comes after Heard's testimony on May 5 during which she made her allegations about the staircase incident.

Moss further mentioned that the actor never hurt her in her four-year relationship with Depp,

What did Kate Moss say about Johnny Depp while addressing Amber Heard's previous claims?

In her video testimony from Gloucestershire, England, Kate Moss addressed the incident that took place during her Jamaica vacation with Johnny Depp while they were romantically together. On being questioned by Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew, Moss said:

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs. I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me and I was in pain."

Kate Moss further explained how Johnny Depp came to her rescue and took her to her room where he arranged for medical attention. A similar claim was made by an unnamed source who told The New York Post that Moss was wearing flip-flops at the time when she slipped on the last two stairs.

Moss, who was in a relationship with Depp from 1994 to 1998, told the court:

"He (Depp) never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

How is Amber Heard responsible for Kate Moss' testimony?

On May 5, during Amber Heard's second day of her testimony, the Aquaman actress spoke about one of her altercations with Depp in March 2015. The 36-year-old Texas native claimed that her sister Whitney Henriquez had stepped in between Depp and her during an alleged fight. During her testimony, Heard said:

"She (Herniquez) threw herself in the line of fire. She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her... I don't hesitate and wait; I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

The moment from her testimony went viral earlier in the month when Johnny Depp's lawyer Ben Chew appeared to have fist-pumped after Heard mentioned Moss. Since then, the clip from the trial has been reposted on most social media platforms and has racked up millions of views. According to Virginia's law, Moss was eligible to testify as a rebuttal witness after Heard referenced her during her testimony.

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial has been ongoing since April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments are expected to be presented on May 27.

