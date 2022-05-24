Why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? Relationship explored ahead of actress's testimony

American actor Johnny Depp's personal and dating life has been in the limelight ever since his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard began.

As per the New York Post, British model Kate Moss, who is one of Depp's ex-partners, will testify on behalf of Johnny, via video on Wednesday, May 25.

The 48-year-name old's was mentioned in court when Heard alleged that her ex-husband once pushed the supermodel down a flight of stairs.

“I just in my head instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him.”

The 58-year-old actor is suing Heard for a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Although she did not specifically mention Johnny Depp in her article, his lawyers argue that the actress' charges of abuse have harmed his professional image and cost him major film roles.

She has countersued the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for $100 million for labeling her accusations "false," claiming that she has also lost out on significant career prospects because production firms don't want actors with a 'bad image'.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss's relationship explored

One of Hollywood's most discussed romances, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss started dating in 1994. At the time, he had broken up with his fiance Winona Ryder, for whom he got a tattoo that read "Winona Forever."

As per an Instagram post, writer George Wayne said that he introduced the duo at a party.

“Johnny was in the back having dinner and Kate walked in with Naomi and The GW grabbed her and made the introduction.”

After making their relationship public, the pair were instant media darlings, attracting a lot of attention.

During their romance, the Black Mass actor and model received a lot of media attention and were known to fawn about each other. A source close to Johnny Depp told People Magazine in 1994 that the two were "all over one other."

The insider claimed:

“They can’t keep their hands, lips, mouths, legs off of each other.”

According to The New York Post, one of the most widely publicized instances of Johnny and Kate's relationship was when Johnny was arrested in October 1994 while staying at a hotel on St. Mark's in New York City.

Tongo Bozzie🍹🚬°•.•* @Noneofthemknew1 "There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said"

"Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed"

"I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust,”

- Kate Moss about Johnny Depp (2012) "There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said" "Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed""I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust,” - Kate Moss about Johnny Depp (2012) https://t.co/XQ85WMKDcp

After an intense fight with Moss at the hotel, the actor was arrested for criminal mischief. According to People, the pair had already made news for yelling confrontations in public, and Johnny Depp's arrest was the end of one especially heated disagreement. The star and model left their hotel room in shambles. When police arrived, they discovered Johnny "in a state of possible intoxication." While it is uncertain whether Kate was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, she appears to have escaped uninjured.

Johnny Depp was imprisoned for damaging thousands of dollars in damage to the luxury hotel.

During an interview with Hello magazine in 1998, Johnny revealed the actual reason for his breakup with Kate in 1997. The actor blamed their breakup on his own temper, taking full responsibility for the breakup.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork #Breaking : A source close to Johnny Depp confirms Depp will be called as a rebuttal witness. Depp's ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss, will also be called as a rebuttal witness. Both are expected to be called on Wednesday. #Breaking: A source close to Johnny Depp confirms Depp will be called as a rebuttal witness. Depp's ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss, will also be called as a rebuttal witness. Both are expected to be called on Wednesday. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/FiQ3q2okWE

“I have never got that emotional over a woman before. I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I’m the one who has to take responsibility for what happened—I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn’t give her the attention I should have done.”

Johnny also claimed at the time that his commitment to his job took a toll on his relationship with Kate Moss.

“The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work. Sure I should care about my movies, but when I get home I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn’t do that and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I’m a total moron at times.”

While Kate has yet to respond to reports that Johnny shoved her down a flight of stairs during their romance, she did open up about their split in an interview with Vanity Fair years later.

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp An excuse to post photos of Johnny Depp and Kate Moss? Oh go on then An excuse to post photos of Johnny Depp and Kate Moss? Oh go on then https://t.co/ODxaxJQzjl

She confessed to crying for "years" for Johnny, and despite their separation, she still talked highly of him. In 2012, she said:

“There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust.”

Johnny Depp's high-profile trial will conclude on Friday, May 27.

Edited by Babylona Bora