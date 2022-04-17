"We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive": Joe Alwyn makes rare comment on relationship with Taylor Swift

British actor Joe Alwyn has opened up about his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift in a rare moment. On Wednesday, April 13, Elle magazine published an interview in which Alwyn spoke about his relationship, which marks one of the few times the actor has publicly addressed it.

Joe Alwyn spoke about the pair's decision to keep the privacy of their relationship extremely close to the chest. The couple managed to keep their relationship so private that the public media knew only scarce details about their lives together.

After being together for almost five years, the two have managed to stay out of much gossip mongered by certain portals. The 31-year-old actor criticized the culture for being intrusive regarding celebrity relationships, leading to an active effort to keep their togetherness private.

What Joe Alwyn said about maintaining the privacy of his relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn, who has been with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift since late 2016, told Elle's, Kate O'Malley:

"It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else. We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give – and frankly, even if you don't give it – something will be taken."

As per the article, the Royal Tunbridge Wells native fails to understand how personal sharing details about one's relationship is the norm instead of maintaining privacy.

Similar to his notions in this interview, Joe Alwyn told British GQ in a 2018 interview that "someone's private life is, by definition, private." He also added how no one is obliged to share any intricate details about their private life.

Meanwhile, the Brit star told British Vogue in 2018 that he is aware of how legions of people want to know about their relationship. He said:

"I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people."

The star also insinuated how he only prefers to talk about his work life instead of his private life.

Taylor Swift's opinions about keeping her relationship with Joe Alwyn private

Swift opened up about her relationship mostly in 2020 with her Netflix documentary Miss Americana. In the documentary, she said:

"I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life…We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. Even though it was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn't happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were just happy."

Later in 2020, The Shake It Off singer further explained the decision to keep their relationship private during her conversation with The Beatles' Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone magazine. She explained how it is scary when paparazzi would potentially wait around in bushes to "interrupt" their lives.

In addition to maintaining the privacy of their relationship while talking to the press, an insider source reportedly told E! News in 2018 revealed how they kept personal aspects of their life out of the public eye.

A source told the publication that Swift spends a lot of time in the UK with Alwyn instead of in the US, as UK's paparazzi culture is comparatively less intrusive. As per the insider, Swift also kept her visits to the UK secret by traveling in "inconspicuous cars with tinted windows."

