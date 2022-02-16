“Manners cost nothing”: Netizens support Dixie D’Amelio after paparazzi lashes out at her at event 

Two days after the drama involving her ex, Dixie D’Amelio is in the news again. The TikTok star had a situation with the paparazzi lashing out at her at an event. The interaction left her visibly shocked and speechless for a couple of minutes.

A video of the entire conversation has surfaced on the internet, and D’Amelio fans are supporting the TikToker.

Care @careloveschixie Can’t believe the paparazzi were being so mean to Dixie, I’m so glad Dixie spoke up. There was ABSOLUTELY NO REASON for them to be treating her so disrespectfully. Love you @dixiedamelio Can’t believe the paparazzi were being so mean to Dixie, I’m so glad Dixie spoke up. There was ABSOLUTELY NO REASON for them to be treating her so disrespectfully. Love you @dixiedamelio https://t.co/oFbI3FBmHD

Fans are also questioning the legality of the harassment that is dealt from the paparazzi.

Dixie D’Amelio gets stunned by the paparazzi behavior

The TikTok video, uploaded by the user @blesstune, showed Dixie D’Amelio posing for some photos for the press at an event. As she turned towards some cameramen, a voice from the other side yelled, “What’s the deal?”

D’Amelio promptly turned towards the pap and asked, "Why are you yelling?” to which the person replied, “You’re not looking! That’s why!” The answer shocked and annoyed D’Amelio, who looked around with an almost disgusted expression on her face.

The video has sent D’Amelio fans in a rage who couldn't stop criticizing the paparazzi. They have been questioning the paps behavior and the paparazzi culture as a whole, and some even went to the length to demand it gets criminalized.

yuck @v3nomfairy y those paparazzi yell at Dixie demolió like tht?? y those paparazzi yell at Dixie demolió like tht??

liv♥︎ @lifetimestuart

paparazzi’s needs to be more respectful poor dixiepaparazzi’s needs to be more respectful poor dixie😕 paparazzi’s needs to be more respectful

lex @dixieloll the paparazzi lady yelling at dixie when she was clearly looking away because she’s sensitive to the lights was so gross oh my god the paparazzi lady yelling at dixie when she was clearly looking away because she’s sensitive to the lights was so gross oh my god

c, d & a follow !! @avanisdamelio can we talk about how rude the paparazzi were to Dixie in the carpet while taking photos can we talk about how rude the paparazzi were to Dixie in the carpet while taking photos

charlie @mydixi3wreckd

doah.media on tiktok

doah.media on Instagram

for more dixie getting yelled at by paparazzi because she wasn't looking at that certain camera, there were loads of them and she's giving you money

im in love w abel ᥫ᭡ @Iovesickmagic i wish paparazzi would stop bc i dont rlly like dixie damelio but she has pnes and the camera flashes trigger it not only that but they can’t respect ppls life’s i wish paparazzi would stop bc i dont rlly like dixie damelio but she has pnes and the camera flashes trigger it not only that but they can’t respect ppls life’s

The D’Amelio sisters have been vocal about paparazzi misbehavior

Charlie and Dixie D'Amelio had previously complained about the paparazzi waiting outside their home in January 2021. They addressed the situation in one of the episodes of their podcast, 2 Chix, claiming:

"Kevin, Josh, this is for you guys: Please stop waiting outside my house. Super weird, super uncomfortable, big invasion of privacy, home is supposed to be a safe place, not a place where you have people waiting for you."

They addressed well-known YouTube paparazzi channels Kevin Wong and Pap Galore.

Dixie interviewed a popular paparazzi, Fletcher Greene, from "The Hollywood Fix" on her YouTube channel six months later. In the video, "How The Hollywood Fix Finds Celebrities," Dixie drove around with Greene to scout celebrities on LA streets.

Greene explained that he has a vast database of celebrity license plates and recognizes unique celebrity vehicles. He also acknowledged that paparazzi try to “get the most out of the question” they ask celebrities to make sure the answers can get them enough clicks.

He also explained, “A good question can be the difference between one dollar and thousands.”

