"That's incredibly frustrating": Charli D'Amelio receives support after she highlights biased criticism on TikTok

Charli D'Amelio is exasperated by online hate but will not let backlash rain on her parade. During an interview with Access, the TikTok sensation was accompanied by fellow tiktoker and sister, Dixie D’Amelio and they gave readers a sneak peak into their lives as TikTok celebrities. Charli also spoke about how intense online hate has taken a toll on her.

The D’Amelio family who now call themselves the “First Family” of TikTok will be starring in their first reality show on Hulu called The D’Amelio Show which is set to be released on September 3. Fans of the D’Amelio sisters will get to see the sisters transition from living like regular teenagers to rising to overnight stardom.

Charli D'Amelio responds to online hate

As the D’Amelio sisters went on to promote their upcoming reality show, Charli D’Amelio spoke about the biased criticism she endlessly receives online, simply because she is a female creator. She said:

“I definitely do get a lot of harsh comebacks for all of the things I do, when I see other people [men] doing the same thing and not getting the same response, that’s incredibly frustrating.”

Charli D'Amelio tried to cushion the blow by referring to other creators as “people” but her elder sister interrupted her, calling out people who do not hold male creators accountable.

Charli D'Amelio continued:

“I’ve obviously learnt that that’s how it is and I just got to go on living my life, I’m not going to change anyone, just got to keep doing what I do.”

Fans of the Connecticut-native showed their support. Comments under user defnoodles' Instagram post largely supported Charli's claims. Some comments included:

“True. James Charles, Jake Paul, and Tony Lopez are all living their best lives while people bully Charli D'Amelio for being "immature" and "spoiled", like, why y'all mad at a 17 year old for acting 17?”

Others said:

“shes right. she gets hate for breathing meanwhile tony lapedophile still has a whole ass fanbase and platform.”

“shes 100 percent right, its seen as just typical behaviour if men do it / get into drama , but if a women does it, she usually gets 10x more backlash.”

Charli D'Amelio has been constantly under the radar since she claimed internet stardom. The teenager was called out for being rude to a Michelin star chef, being present at a party and for the D’Amelio family having their own show.

The teenage creator is often targeted for small mishaps while many male creators go free despite being involved in serious crimes. YouTuber James Charles has returned to the internet after reports of him being a pedophile surfaced online, YouTuber David Dobrik has returned to his regular posting schedule as well after being embroiled in a sexual harassment case and TikToker Tony Lopez continues to hold a large following after being accused of sexual battery in a lawsuit.

