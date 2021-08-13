"Right person, wrong time": Charli D'Amelio addresses "terrible" public break-up with Lil Huddy on upcoming "The D'Amelio Show"

TikTok’s “First Family” headed by Charli D'Amelio, is set to showcase their lives living in the public eye on their new reality show "The D’Amelio Show" which is set to premiere on August 3.

In a teaser released yesterday, fans got a glimpse of what to expect from the show, which would include Charli’s relationship with fellow TikTok sensation Lil Huddy.

The pair had a turbulent relationship from late 2019 to July 2020. In the teaser, viewers could see Charli D'Amelio, 17, speaking about her very public relationship. She stated:

“To go through a public breakup was terrible. It was right person wrong time.”

The clip of the TikToker speaking about her ex Lil Huddy cuts when asked whether she loves him.

The D’Amelio’s are facing strong backlash since the show was announced. People on the internet were quick to question why the TikTokers deserved their own Hulu show.

Others found the trailer for the show to be “cringe” and were quick to "cancel" it. Several Twitter users dismissed the show by refusing to watch it.

Everything to know about Charli D'Amelio and Lil Huddy's relationship

Using the teenager’s relationship with TikTok sensation Lil Huddy was a well calculated move which piqued fans' interest. Charli D'Amelio and Lil Huddy, aka Cole Chase Hudson, 19, were first spotted together dancing for a TikTok video in November 2019.

The two later joined the popular TikTok creator house Hype House and made several videos together. Their chemistry together during their dance videos was quickly spotted by fans.

Image via Instagram

The teenagers made their relationship Instagram official on February 2020 with Valentine's Day posts.

In March 2020, the relationship hit rock bottom after rumors regarding Lil Huddy cheating on Charli D'Amelio came to the fore. Tiktoker Josh Richards, from Sway House, dragged Hudson publicly for sending explicit text messages to Richards’ girlfriend Nessa Barrett.

Josh Richards went on to make a song titled “Stay Softish” where he dissed Lil Huddy for cheating on the younger D’Amelio sister.

Since then, the ex-couple were spotted together filming TikTok videos in June 2020 but fans were left clueless about whether the pair were back together.

Lil Huddy was dragged again for cheating on Charli D'Amelio just when emotions amongst the two were at bay.

The two walked the iHeartRadio Music Awards carpet together on 27 May 2021, but the two have not confirmed anything about being in a relationship.

Image via Getty Images

Fans of the D'Amelios can learn more about their lives on The D’Amelio Show which will be streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul