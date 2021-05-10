“I also feel extremely overwhelmed” Charli D’Amelio reveals the struggles of being a celebrity and life behind the scenes 

TikToker Charli D’Amelio has opened up about the online criticism she often has to overcome with her rising popularity. Unfortunately, enjoying the fruits of fame comes at a cost.

TikTok artists facing backlash have become common online and it seems the platform’s A-list influencers such Addison Rae usually face the brunt of it.

D’Amelio recently spoke about her rise to online fame and facing judgemental comments for her continued success via her dance videos on Tiktok.

Appearing on The Early Late Night Show With Dixie D'Amelio on May 9, 2021, the episode showed Charli D’Amelio address the constant criticism from Tiktok and the rest of the internet community.

Charli D’Amelio addresses not finding her niche among her fellow TikTok artists

It seems the criticism surrounding the internet celeb is usually connected to her milestones and her interest in exploring a new avenues in the entertainment industry.

In the video, Dixie asks Charli D’Amelio about an audition she recently got to do and although she didn’t bag the role, the star did speak about where she currently stands:

“I feel like when you have opportunities that are so amazing, but an entire world of critiques for your every move, it’s very difficult to find enjoyment in things that are being torn down so much,” the influencer said. “It’s extremely difficult to want to continue doing something that people say how much they hate.”

Charli D’Amelio speaks to Dixie on living with an "entire world of critics"

The internet sensation focused on the overwhelming aspect of celebrity life and claims she still hasn’t found her niche, although her fellow artists on the platform are venturing on to music and acting.

ALSO READ: "Unacceptable and disgusting": Charli D'Amelio receives support from fans after facing backlash over "Breakout Creator" award

“I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes. I feel like if I were to go in any direction… I would hate to be that person, which is why I feel like I’ve been holding myself back from trying a lot of new things. I also feel extremely overwhelmed with what’s been going on already.”

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that not everyone gets to see,” she added. “Everyone kind of already has their thing, and I haven’t found mine yet.”

The video continues with Dixie asking Charlie D'Amelio about the stories of TikTok influencers losing happiness in exchange for fame on the platform. But the star hits on the aspect of living under a scope with an “entire world of critics” looking at your every move.

The youngest D’Amelio sister clarifies that it’s very difficult to find enjoyment in things that are torn down so much. Readers can see the interview below.

This isn't the first time Charli D’Amelio has been in the face of controversy over her statements.

In the past, Charli D’Amelio has addressed an instance when she faced criticism after joking over not achieving 100 million TikTok followers in a year. It prompted an emotional Charli D’Amelio to go live on Instagram and speak on the subject.

Last year, the star made her appearance on "The Tonight Show of Jimmy Fallon" and spoke on what the video-making platform is and the fame that comes along with it.

Clearly, Charli D’Amelio's rise to fame has come with its fair share of hurdles. Fortunately, it looks like the star has been exploring and is looking forward to her new ventures.