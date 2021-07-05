Charli D'Amelio's twerking video with JT from "City Girls" leaves the internet divided 

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is yet again under fire, this time for twerking at a party with 28-year-old rapper JT from City Girls. The video was posted on JT’s Instagram stories. Fans were concerned to see the 17-year-old TikToker at a party with a crowd of adults. Beyonce and Lil Uzi Vert were also said to have attended the party.

One person also said, “How tf is Charlie D'Amelio in a club at 17 when Rihanna, a grown woman, was turned around?” This was in reference to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky being denied entry to a club in Harlem, New York, after failing to produce identity. Both the singers being adults were sent away by the club’s bouncer.

The Internet found it strange to see a minor at a club twerking alongside adult singers. Some fans also did not find any problem with the influencer’s actions saying that she was doing what any other teenager would be doing at their age.

Charli is having fun like a normal teen I’ve been shaking my ass since I was six let her be😭😭😭😭 — Kayla-Charli D’amelio defense squad (@Chasehatebot) July 5, 2021

i hate everybody let charli have a break my girl can't even have fun without being attacked anymore pic.twitter.com/fkjCDu3Qym — ge (@hudsmelio) July 5, 2021

Charli D'Amelio under constant scrutiny

Charli D'Amelio was recently called out by The View co-host, Sunny Hosting, for stealing dances created by black TikTokers and not crediting them.

The TikTok sensation also lost over a million followers after she and her sister Dixie D’Amelio dissed chef Aaron May’s cooking in the D’Amelio’s new family YouTube series, Dinner with the D’Amelios. Charli D'Amelio was seen gagging after tasting the paella made by the chef and proceeded to ask, “Do we have dino nuggets?”

During the episode, Charli D'Amelio also complained about not hitting 100 million on the app yet. The TikToker had 98 million followers in November 2020 to which she was referring to. Amid a backlash to what seemed like ungrateful behavior, Charli D'Amelio then lost over 500,000 followers.

Charli D’Amelio became famous on the platform after posting a video of herself dancing to the “Lottery (Renegade)” song and went on to join TikTok’s Hype House. Sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio left the Hype House in May 2020 once they had to separate their business from the creative Hype House collective.

The social media influencer has brand deals with some of the biggest brands including HULU, Morphe, Pura Vida, Hollister, Dunkin Donuts, EOS skincare, a book deal, and recently launched cartoon characters, Squeaky and Roy, with her sister Dixie on social media.

Charli D'Amelio's fame on TikTok opened the star to many opportunities but also heavy scrutiny from the public. The 17-year-old has to be conscious of every move she makes on and off the internet as she is an influencer and cannot be spotted doing anything that can go against her brand.

Edited by Shaheen Banu