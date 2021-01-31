Dixie D'Amelio explains why going to college was "too much" for her

Social media sensation Dixie D'amelio explained in a recent video from Vogue about why she decided against completing college. D'amelio went into detail about what she was doing to supplement her decision.

The video from Vogue titled "24 Hours With Dixie D'amelio," the 19-year old TikTok star was filmed throughout a 24-hour timespan. As she woke up, D'amelio made breakfast and told Vogue a bit about her life at the moment.

"I moved to LA in May of this year, and I moved by myself in October," D'amelio said.

Soon after, she told the audience about her reasons for deciding against college. D'amelio said, "It was fun living with my family, but I was also supposed to be in college right now. So, I needed to learn how to grow on my own, and like mature."

She mentioned that her maturity was stagnating while living with parents because they helped her avoid all troubles. However, it seems like D'amelio hasn't separated too much from home, as she regularly travels back.

"I still go home to my parent's house every day and have my mom do things for me. That's what moms are for, right? I decided not to go to college just because there's a lot of traveling back and forth, and I was also petrified because I saw someone make a Tiktok saying they would play my songs at a frat party, and that is what really turned me away from going to school."

Dixie D'Amelio skips out on college to save herself from hearing her songs.

Advertisement

Aside from giving herself an environment to grow, D'Amelio cheekily mentioned avoiding college to shield from routinely encountering her own music.

"I don't think I could handle that level of embarrassment, being at a frat party and someone playing my song," she said.

D'amelio went on her day after cooking breaking and chatting about her major life decision with Vogue. Later, D'Amelio explained her makeup and styling choices.

The video concluded with a look into her time in the recording studio and touched on her relationship with fellow TikTok star Noah Beck.