Noah Beck's Calvin Klein photoshoot leaves Twitter scandalized

Noah Beck recently took fans by surprise after pictures from his revealing Calvin Klein photoshoot surfaced online.
The 19-year old took to Instagram to inform fans that the app had reportedly taken down his recent photoshoot due to "sexual content."
As a result, he called them "soft" and claimed that while he was "kind of naked," he didn't violate any guidelines:
The TikTok star's recent photoshoot has left the internet divided. While a few fans appeared to gush over his new avatar, a majority were not convinced, trolling him for his looks, and more interestingly, his neck.
As a result, Twitter was soon swamped by a deluge of reactions as the online community shared its thoughts on Noah Beck's revelatory Calvin Klein photoshoot.
Noah Beck takes the internet by surprise, courtesy of a Calvin Klein photoshoot
Often known to trend on Twitter, his recent photoshoot has become the talk of the online Twitterati, as fans responded via a slew of memes and hilarious statements.
Several users were left scarred on clicking on his name in the trending tab, as they certainly did not expect to see him half-naked, almost on the verge of exposing himself.
With most memes ranging from shock to aversion, it once again brings to light the general perception that prevails towards TikTok stars today.
Often called out for the lack of wholesome content, these creators often find themselves on the receiving end of an incensed online community, who tend to disagree with their millions of young fans.
A member of popular content creation stable Sway House, Noah Beck is a popular TikToker who often collaborates with fellow TikTok stars James Charles, Charli D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, and girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio.
His content revolves around lifestyle, sports, and comedy-related videos that often end up getting millions of views and likes.
He grabbed headlines with his recent statements, where he attempted to justify his visit to the Bahamas mid-pandemic, as necessary.
As the reactions continue to come in thick and fast, Noah Beck seems to have stunned and scarred the online community in equal measure, courtesy of an unexpected and rather revelatory Calvin Klein photoshoot.Published 19 Jan 2021, 16:23 IST