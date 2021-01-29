Dixie D'Amelio slammed for appearance on Vogue

Dixie D'Amelio is facing backlash online after becoming the latest celebrity to feature on Vogue's famous "24 Hours With" series.

The 19-year old offered fans glimpses into her daily routine in the latest episode of Vogue's popular series. She spoke about a range of topics, including her relationship with Noah Beck.

However, it appears her appearance has irked a majority of the internet, who believe there are far more worthy candidates who should have featured on an episode of Vogue.

As reported by YouTuber DefNoodles, Dixie D'Amelio's Vogue video currently has a whopping 10,000 dislikes and a ton of critical remarks:

More comments from Dixie D’Amelio’s Vogue video. One comment said “Nothing against her she’s fine but this is so not interesting at all.” pic.twitter.com/1PoJlEYJ4w — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 29, 2021

Moreover, it seems like a particular section has been singled out for criticism, that being the part where Dixie D'Amelio reveals why she never went to college: simply to avoid people playing her songs at parties:

Some of the TikTok comments on segment from Dixie D’Amelio’s Vogue video. One comment said “She has the personality of someone with no personality.” pic.twitter.com/7hD3PHxvtc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 29, 2021

In a viral TikTok video, she speaks about her family and decision to not go to college:

"I still go home to my parent's house every day and have my mom do things for me. That's what moms are for, right? I decided not to go to college just because there's a lot of traveling back and forth, and I was also petrified because I saw someone make a Tiktok saying they would play my songs at a frat party, and that is what really turned me away from going to school."

From her statements being labeled privileged and insensitive to people slamming Vogue for deciding to bring Dixie D'Amelio on their show, social media was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions.

Advertisement

Dixie D'Amelio under fire for appearance on Vogue's "24 Hours With"

Vogue's "24 Hours With" is a popular YouTube series that chronicles celebrities' lives over a single day.

Notable celebrities such as Robert Pattinson, Maisie Williams, Cole Sprouse, and Hailee Steinfeld have all made memorable appearances on the show.

With general perception towards TikTokers perennially bordering on the edge of aversion, Dixie D'Amelio's recent collab with Vogue acted as the spark that soon triggered a barrage of criticism online.

WHAT THE FUKC WHY IS DIXIE DAMELIO ON VOGUE IS THIS A JOKE WTYF — ecarg ♡ support pinned (@fawkesrem) January 29, 2021

Advertisement

if dixie damelio gets a 24 hours with vogue then i should too — lo (@princespancaake) January 28, 2021

who allowed dixie damelio on the vogue youtube channel — jancy (@avocadosluht) January 28, 2021

I wanna know if vogue is okay? The biggest fashion magazine is bashing teenagers while writing gossip articles about a not confirmed relationship (with meme worthy edited pics) and featuring noah beck and dixie damelio? 😐 — ◟̽◞̽ (@FearIessLouis91) January 28, 2021

Dixie Damelio got 24 hours with Vogue wtf! What has she done beside making Justice store type music??? — ˗ˏˋ lily ⁷ 🦋ˎˊ˗ (@ttaehugss) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

So she’s embarrassed of her own music LMAO — tiandra (t-on-druh) (@tiandrrav) January 29, 2021

Wait......why would she make music if she doesn’t want anyone to play it???? pic.twitter.com/VXfd3qjvN7 — ᴺ 지지 ˣ⁴ (@ReiRyukazaki) January 29, 2021

i’m sorry, did your mom not teach you how to do laundry? wash the dishes? cook food? — sofia (@sofiakathh) January 29, 2021

"I *have* my mom do things for me. That's what moms are for."



Spoilt, spoilt child. Unfortunately, neither of them will ever actually have to DO anything for themselves, so they'll never learn. — Present Mic lives in my brain rent-free (@mysicksadlife) January 29, 2021

Advertisement

As dissent continues to mount online, it seems like the TikTok star's recent appearance on Vogue is not exactly receiving the kind of adulation expected of it.

Dixie D'Amelio is one of the most popular TikTok stars in the world today, who recently made her foray into the music industry.

She has collaborated with the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Liam Payne on successful singles, "One Whole Day" and "Naughty List," respectively.

Despite being a hit with fans, public sentiment towards her and TikTok in general continues to be overly critical.