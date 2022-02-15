"Stop jumping to conclusions": Noah Beck responds to Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson dating rumors 

Noah Beck had fans worried about his relationship with Dixie D'Amelio, close to the end of December 2021. He even replied "nah" to a fan's comment that read, "Are you still with Dixie?"
The comment was assumed to be a joke as none of the involved parties addressed any breakup, and they did not remove pictures of each other from their social media accounts either.
However, D'Amelio was recently seen hanging around with her ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson, and uneasy fans reached out to Beck to get a response. This prompted him to address the situation and shut down any breakup rumors:
Noah Beck requested his fans to stop jumping to conclusions
D'Amelio and Johnson were spotted at the Triller party. According to the videos and images posted by Twitter user @fifi2642, D'Amelio was wearing an all-white outfit topped with a white varsity jacket, and Johnson had a black t-shirt with a white cap. The short clip shows the two standing next to each other, with Johnson putting his hand around D'Amelio's shoulder. Their faces, however, are not visible in the video.
Fans were shocked after seeing the clip and started retweeting and mentioning Beck in the comments and captions. This led to Beck tweeting about the situation:
"You know I love you guys more than anything, but let’s stop jumping to conclusions okay? it’s not unfair to anyone."
He later clarified that he meant to write "fair" in the comments section of @tiktokinsiders' Instagram page. He commented:
"my bad *fair* lol sorry i dropped out of college for 15 second tiktoks remember, cut me some slack"
Fans came to support the couple after Beck's tweet
Fans began defending D'Amelio after the tweet by Noah Beck. Many agreed with the TikToker, and believed that people were blowing up the situation. Here are a few comments on Beck's tweet:
Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck's friendship can be traced back to 2020, when the couple started collaborating on numerous TikTok videos. They later hinted at a romantic relationship in D'Amelio's music video Be Happy. The couple confirmed their relationship in October 2020, but kept away from the public eye.