"Stop jumping to conclusions": Noah Beck responds to Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson dating rumors 

Noah Beck had fans worried about his relationship with Dixie D'Amelio, close to the end of December 2021. He even replied "nah" to a fan's comment that read, "Are you still with Dixie?"

The comment was assumed to be a joke as none of the involved parties addressed any breakup, and they did not remove pictures of each other from their social media accounts either.

However, D'Amelio was recently seen hanging around with her ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson, and uneasy fans reached out to Beck to get a response. This prompted him to address the situation and shut down any breakup rumors:

Noah Beck @noahbeck you know i love you guys more than anything, but let’s stop jumping to conclusions okay? it’s not unfair to anyone. you know i love you guys more than anything, but let’s stop jumping to conclusions okay? it’s not unfair to anyone.

Noah Beck requested his fans to stop jumping to conclusions

D'Amelio and Johnson were spotted at the Triller party. According to the videos and images posted by Twitter user @fifi2642, D'Amelio was wearing an all-white outfit topped with a white varsity jacket, and Johnson had a black t-shirt with a white cap. The short clip shows the two standing next to each other, with Johnson putting his hand around D'Amelio's shoulder. Their faces, however, are not visible in the video.

Pikachu @fifi2642 Dixie D’amelio and Griffin Johnson last night at the triller party… Griffin has his arm around Dixie @dixiedamelio Noah Beck wasn’t at the party as he had to catch a flight … Dixie D’amelio and Griffin Johnson last night at the triller party… Griffin has his arm around Dixie @dixiedamelio Noah Beck wasn’t at the party as he had to catch a flight … https://t.co/XAqJIfv0M5

Fans were shocked after seeing the clip and started retweeting and mentioning Beck in the comments and captions. This led to Beck tweeting about the situation:

"You know I love you guys more than anything, but let’s stop jumping to conclusions okay? it’s not unfair to anyone."

He later clarified that he meant to write "fair" in the comments section of @tiktokinsiders' Instagram page. He commented:

"my bad *fair* lol sorry i dropped out of college for 15 second tiktoks remember, cut me some slack"

Fans came to support the couple after Beck's tweet

Fans began defending D'Amelio after the tweet by Noah Beck. Many agreed with the TikToker, and believed that people were blowing up the situation. Here are a few comments on Beck's tweet:

amory @assdixie @noahbeck griffin was just being a nice friend, atleast no hate or negative energy. @noahbeck griffin was just being a nice friend, atleast no hate or negative energy.

mads @always4doah @noahbeck i literally just woke up and all this drama hit me its literally so disgusting how dixie is getting hate for griffin’s actions @noahbeck i literally just woke up and all this drama hit me its literally so disgusting how dixie is getting hate for griffin’s actions

Ava @ava_moore01 @noahbeck it’s really not fair to you guys. some of the doah fans are just making assumptions without even knowing. keep doing you. will always love and support you <3 @noahbeck it’s really not fair to you guys. some of the doah fans are just making assumptions without even knowing. keep doing you. will always love and support you <3

toots ꨄ | a, d & c follow @chaddavani @noahbeck i’m so sorry about everyone noah, everyone over the internet always jumps to conclusions without knowing the story behind, they’re just wanting to know every single detail of your life, just know they aren’t worth any time for you to worry, just try to think about the positive - @noahbeck i’m so sorry about everyone noah, everyone over the internet always jumps to conclusions without knowing the story behind, they’re just wanting to know every single detail of your life, just know they aren’t worth any time for you to worry, just try to think about the positive -

angel @itsqveenangeel @noahbeck dixie would never go back to griffin they probably just friends and worked things out AS FRIENDS people stop assuming pls @noahbeck dixie would never go back to griffin they probably just friends and worked things out AS FRIENDS people stop assuming pls

C🤍 @Iluvcookiesyuh2 @buteraspovs There is a clip going around of Griffin putting his arm around Dixie last night at a party. But you can clearly see Dixie got uncomfortable and tried moving away @buteraspovs There is a clip going around of Griffin putting his arm around Dixie last night at a party. But you can clearly see Dixie got uncomfortable and tried moving away

Dani @danicamav @noahbeck People love drama and to assume everything over nothing, love your mauturity and btw Happy Vday to you and Dixie @noahbeck People love drama and to assume everything over nothing, love your mauturity and btw Happy Vday to you and Dixie 💕

idontknow @Michael67041795 @noahbeck He is waiting for an answer form Dixie, I trust dixie so didn’t do anything @noahbeck He is waiting for an answer form Dixie, I trust dixie so didn’t do anything

lvlydixie @lvlydix @noahbeck I agree with Noah atp stop just jumping to conclusions! @noahbeck I agree with Noah atp stop just jumping to conclusions!

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck's friendship can be traced back to 2020, when the couple started collaborating on numerous TikTok videos. They later hinted at a romantic relationship in D'Amelio's music video Be Happy. The couple confirmed their relationship in October 2020, but kept away from the public eye.

Edited by Siddharth Satish