"Bird's nest?": Dixie D'Amelio's Met Gala 2021 outfit leaves the internet divided

The much-awaited 2021 Met Gala has taken over the internet, and fans are baffled by TikToker Dixie D'Amelio's outfit. The 20-year-old who debuted on the carpet, was one of the many influencers invited to the "American Fashion" themed event. Other invited influencers include Addison Rae, Nikki Tutorials, Emma Chamberlain, Jackia Aina, and Eugene Lee Yang.

Not long ago, a seating chart for the star-studded event surfaced online, which angered many netizens. The internet was not impressed as many influencers nabbed spots at high-profile celebrity events. YouTubers Nikita Dragun and James Charles were rumored to have been invited but did not show up.

Memes flood the internet after Dixie D'Amelio appears at the Met Gala

TikTok content creator and singer Dixie D’Amelio made her debut at the Met Ball this year without her 17-year-old sister Charli D’Amelio, who is too young to appear at the event. Designer Valentino dressed the Be Happy singer.

D’Amelio sported a fascinating headpiece that has now become the talk of the internet. Several memes about D’Amelio's dress have quickly taken over the public's attention. The following are some notable comments from netizens:

“THE FACT THAT DIXIE D'AMELIO COMPLAINED ABOUT BEING CALLED MUSTY AND PULLED UP TO THE MET GALA LOOKIN MUSTY GRBVJIELHBWR”

“Just saw dixie d’amelio’s outfit for the met gala and my foot will be going through the nearest wall.”

“I just know addison rae and dixie d'amelio were standing in a corner at the Met Gala dinner like wtf do we do”

Twitter was also flooded with memes of Dixie D'Amelio's outfit. Many compared the reality show star to a rat and a feather. Several netizens were disappointed that Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae were invited to the prestigious event solely due to their TikTok fame.

Some people also called out the organizers focusing on internet personalities chasing clout instead of the anticipated headliners such Zendaya, Katy Perry, Blake Lively, etc.

was this dixie d’amelio’s inspiration for the met? actually so confused. #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/VM9HwtMFgm — Janhavi Krishnan (@janhavisanjayy) September 14, 2021

Dixie D’amelio sneaking into the met gala and giving us wicked witch of the west realness #MetGala pic.twitter.com/aD72xArxTy — Petty bitch (@MagdalenaRomo6) September 14, 2021

Don’t get me wrong I love Dixie and her met gala look, but it really is giving me… pic.twitter.com/EQfumwyWMa — nikaela (@nikaela43069733) September 14, 2021

Birds nest of your head

Trash bag as your dress

And knee high socks on your arms 😍😍

Work it girl @dixiedamelio #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/P8jvMFa685 — 𝒌𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒚𝒏 ♡ (@girl_inluv7) September 14, 2021

Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae should've stayed home and made tiktok videos.#MetGala — xyra's podcast🖤🐑 (@cabbagexyra) September 14, 2021

it upsets me so bad because the met gala is supposed to be very exclusive and prestigious and they invited people like dixie, charli, and addison. even madison beer and emma chamberlain shouldn’t have been invited imo. although, the only person out of those i would invite is emma — n! (@goIdnhrry) September 14, 2021

While many continued to bash The D’Amelio Show star, her boyfriend and fellow TikToker Noah Beck, who did not appear at the Met Gala, was highly supportive online.

I HAVE BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG… and i almost spoiled it a few times🤭 but y’all, my girl is literally at the met. THE MET GALA. we’ve spoken about this for a while and how excited she’s been about it. literally so unbelievably proud of you baby, you made it<3 @dixiedamelio — Noah Beck (@noahbeck) September 14, 2021

dixie is at the met gala and i’m currently eating a 3 for 10$ at chilis — Noah Beck (@noahbeck) September 14, 2021

Although the Met Gala continues to occupy the internet’s attention, Dixie D'Amelio has already appeared at her next event, the MTV Video Music Awards. She was wearing an elegant black floor-length dress.

