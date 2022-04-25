When was ASAP Rocky arrested? Rapper spotted with Rihanna for the first time since bail

On April 23, ASAP Rocky was spotted for the first time since his arrest, with Rihanna accompanying him. The duo were seen at Georgia Baldi in Santa Monica.

The dinner was reportedly a baby shower with friends and family, and the theme seemed to be a combo of casual and fancy. Rihanna was seen displaying her growing baby bump, wearing a white open shirt along with a black jacket.

𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 @gabgonebad Rihanna and ASAP Rocky out in Los Angeles (April 23). Rihanna and ASAP Rocky out in Los Angeles (April 23). https://t.co/fqHaUzZBFg

The singer wore a pair of black open-toed heels and let her locks fall loose down her shoulders. Rocky was seen in a dark gray hoodie with a white floral print and a matching pair of jeans. He also wore a multi-colored bejeweled belt along with a gray T-shirt and a pair of black trainers.

Further details on ASAP Rocky’s arrest

ASAP Rocky was arrested in April 20 in relation to a shooting incident in November 2021 (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

ASAP Rocky was arrested on April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The rapper arrived on a private plane from Barbados where he was on a vacation with his girlfriend Rihanna. Multiple law enforcement sources said that Rihanna was with Rocky when he was arrested and a search warrant was executed at Rocky’s residence in Los Angeles.

The singer’s attorney, Alan Jackson, later confirmed that his client was arrested and he was booked into jail alongside a bail being set at $550,000, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department booking report. The 33-year-old was released less than three hours after posting bond and a court date was set for August 17.

Also known as Rakim Athelaston Mayers, Rocky is a suspect in a shooting incident that happened in November 2021 near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue. The shooting victim told police that Mayers approached him with a handgun in the street and shot him three to four times.

The shooting was not reported in the media. The police gave further details of the incident and said,

“Early this morning, LAPD officers arrested Mayers for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at the Los Angeles International Airport. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

Police confirmed that the shooting occurred after an argument between two acquaintances and the arrest was made with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

