Why was ASAP Rocky arrested? Rapper reportedly seen in handcuffs at LAX Airport 

ASAP Rocky was reportedly arrested outside the Los Angeles Airport on Wednesday, April 20. According to TMZ, eyewitnesses revealed that the rapper flew to Los Angeles from Barbados in a private jet and met with police authorities at the terminal.

Witnesses also alleged that Rocky was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody by law enforcement authorities. As per NBC News, the arrest is reportedly connected to the rapper’s involvement in a November 2021 shooting.

Although no details about the shootout have been made available to the public, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC that an alleged victim claimed Rocky attempted to shoot them three or four times and grazed his left hand in the process. The victim’s identity has also been kept under wraps so far.

The alleged arrest comes just days after Rocky was seen spending time with his partner Rihanna as well as their friends and family in Barbados.

The duo jetted off to a fun-filled vacation shortly after fashion influencer Louis Pasino claimed that they parted ways after Rocky cheated on RiRi with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

However, Muaddi, as well as sources close to the couple, denied all the claims and assured that the pair are “fine” and together. ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are currently expecting their first child together.

Has ASAP Rocky ever been arrested before?

Prior to his most recent arrest and shooting allegations, ASAP Rocky was charged with “attempted murder” when he was just 16-years-old. The musician opened up about his past shooting controversy during a 2019 episode of Untold Stories of Hip-Hop.

He said that the incident took place during his early years in the neighborhood of Harlem, where he spent his childhood days selling drugs. Rocky shared that the target made him an “easy target” for an older bully. He said,

“He tried to come at me in front of some ladies. And I was little. He was a little bit older than me.”

Following the incident, Rocky and his cousin reportedly went to visit the man’s house to sort out their differences. The duo also carried firearms for self defense without any intention of firing. However, Rocky ended up shooting when he thought the man was reaching for his own gun. He shared,

“I just started letting off. I ain't want to hit him.”

The rapper was charged with attempted murder and spent some time in New York’s Rikers Island prison before being bailed out owing to his young age.

Rocky was also arrested in Sweden in 2019 after an alleged assault incident following a fight on the streets of Stockholm.

