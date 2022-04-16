Are Rihanna and ASAP Rocky still together? Source vehemently denies Amina Muaddi cheating and split rumors

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky left the internet stunned after rumors about the couple breaking up following the latter’s alleged cheating scandal with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi surfaced online.

However, sources close to the pair strongly denied both the rumors and confirmed that the two are still together. An insider told TMZ that the rumors are “100% false on both counts” and “one million percent not true.”

Fenty Cop @FentyCop CONGRATULATIONS TO ASAP ROCKY AND RIHANNA CONGRATULATIONS TO ASAP ROCKY AND RIHANNA https://t.co/L7AwxTueAo

The sources also noted that RiRi and Rocky, who are currently expecting their first child together, are doing “fine.” Speculation about the couple’s split initially began after fashion blogger Louis Pisano claimed that the Diamonds singer broke up with Rocky after she caught him cheating with Muaddi.

LOUIS @LOUIS_via_ROMA Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

The influencer also claimed that Muaddi and Rocky reportedly dated several years ago and even collaborated for a shoe collection. He also alleged that the latest cheating scandal happened during Paris Fashion Week in February 2022.

LOUIS @LOUIS_via_ROMA Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.

LOUIS @LOUIS_via_ROMA ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.

Despite the ongoing rumors, Amina Muaddi reposted some of Rihanna’s latest photos from West Hollywood, where the singer was seen wearing shoes designed by the former. Both the cheating and separation rumors have since been denied by sources.

When did Rihanna and ASAP Rocky start dating?

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reportedly started dating in 2020 (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky had been friends long before they became romantically involved with each other. In 2012, the former featured the rapper in her song Cockiness (I Love It) and also performed the track together at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The following year, Rocky opened the North American leg of RiRi’s Diamonds World Tour and also collaborated with her for the Fashion Killa music video. In 2015, Rocky told Hit 97 that his relationship with the We Found Love singer has always been platonic in nature.

✨ @PRADAXBBY rihanna and asap rocky in 2012 and them now🥺🤍 rihanna and asap rocky in 2012 and them now🥺🤍 https://t.co/tsvkecZf4o

Although the duo started dating other people over the next few years, they attended the 2018 Paris Fashion Week together. That year, Rocky also attended RiRi’s annual charitable Diamond Ball.

In 2019, the duo also appeared together on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards. However, it wasn't until 2020 that the pair first sparked romance rumors after Rihanna’s split from her boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

A source close to the rumored couple confirmed their relationship to several media outlets by the end of 2020:

“They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

In May 2021, Rocky made their relationship official by calling RiRi the “love of my life” and “my lady” while speaking to GQ. He said,

“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

In February 2021, the couple officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. More recently, RiRi opened up about her partner while speaking to Vogue magazine about their blossoming relationship. She shared,

“People don't get out of the friend zone very easily with me. And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him [ASAP Rocky] and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The Umbrella singer also said that the couple grew closer while quarantining together during COVID. She added,

“He became my family in that time. There's no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullsh*t, it's just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

She also said that “transparency” is the best part about her relationship with Rocky. She said,

“What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we're feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

Although the couple recently sparked separation rumors, speculation was immediately denounced by inside sources.

