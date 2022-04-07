Who is Mod Sun? All about Avril Lavigne’s fiance as couple announce engagement 

Avril Lavigne is officially engaged to her partner Mod Sun. The singer took to Instagram to announce the news of her engagement through a series of photos. In doing so, she revealed that the pair put a ring on their relationship in March 2022.

In the photos, Mod Sun can be seen proposing to Lavigne amidst a romantic setting in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The latter even shared a glimpse of her heart-shaped diamond ring in her announcement post:

Mod Sun shared a similar set of pictures from the special occasion on his Instagram account, and noted that he knew Avril Lavigne was “the one” ever since they first met. The couple first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted having dinner in West Hollywood in February 2021.

The dinner date came shortly after the duo released their song Flames. The pair went "Instagram official" in April 2021 and officially confirmed their relationship after making their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Everything to know about Avril Lavigne’s fiance, Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne’s fiance Mod Sun is a singer, songwriter, rapper and instrumentalist (Image via Mod Sun/Instagram)

Derek Ryan Smith, aka Mod Sun, is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, and multi-instrumentalist. He was born on March 10, 1987, in Bloomington, Minnesota, and reportedly spent much of his childhood on a farm in Corcoran, Minnesota.

The musician gained interest in pop-punk music in his early years and was encouraged by his mother to attend local concerts. Mod Sun began his career by playing drums for pop-punk band Sideline Heroes and later joined the local pop-punk band the Semester during high school.

In 2004, he joined the post-hardcore band Four Letter Lie and spent four years with the group. He then joined Scary Kids Scaring Kids as a drum tech and eventually became the drummer for the group while opening their tour as a solo artist.

Mod Sun released four solo studio albums, three EPs, six mixtapes, and 31 singles during his solo career. His debut album Look Up was released in March 2015 and peaked at number one on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart.

The singer’s second studio album Movie was released in March 2017 and reached number 16 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart. That same year, he released his third studio album BB. Mod Sun’s fourth studio album, Internet Killed the Rockstar, was released in February 2021.

The music video of the album’s lead single, Karma, was directed by Machine Gun Kelly. Meanwhile, the third single, Flames, was a collaboration track with Avril Lavigne. Mod Sun also signed a long-term deal with Big Noise in March 2021 after releasing the single Heavy featuring Blackbear.

The performer is also set to co-direct and appear in the film Good Mourning With A U, alongside Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Dove Cameron and Becky G. Mod Sun released his documentary Remember Me Just Like This in February.

He also announced the title of his forthcoming album, Rich Kids Ruin Everything, towards the documentary's end.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar