Machine Gun Kelly Mainstream Sellout Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly has announced dates for his upcoming world tour in support of his new album Mainstream Sellout. The new album is slated to release on March 25, 2022.

MGK noted that he would drop content on his YouTube channel leading up to the album's release. The artist has collaborated with Lil Wayne, Willow Smith, and Bring Me The Horizon for some of his singles.

General tickets for the tour will be available from March 25, 2022 and the presale will begin on March 23, 2022. Machine Gun Kelly’s tour will cover 52 venues across North America and Europe. He will also be performing in his hometown of Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Machine Gun Kelly will be supported by Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Willow, and Pvris, among other artists in the North American leg of his tour. The UK and European tour will begin in September and will run through October, and will feature various artists, including iann dior and 44phantom.

Machine Gun Kelly Mainstream Sellout Tour 2022 dates

Machine Gun Kelly has the following North American tour dates:

June 8 – Austin, TX at Moody Center***^

June 10 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center***^

June 11 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center***^

June 14 – Jacksonville, FL at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

June 15 – Miami, FL at FTX Arena***^

June 17 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena*^

June 18 – Birmingham, AL at The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

June 19 – Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 21 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center*^

June 22 – Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena*^

June 24 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena*^

June 25 – Boston, MA at TD Garden+$

June 26 – Philadelphia, PA at Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

June 28 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden*^ – (on sale starting 12:00 PM local time)

July 1 – Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest*

July 2 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center*^

July 3 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena*^

July 5 – Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater*^

July 6 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena*^

July 8 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center*^

July 9 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center*#

July 11 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center*#

July 13 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum*#

July 15 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena*#

July 16 – Anaheim, CA at Honda Center*#

July 19 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena*#

July 21 – Portland, OR at Moda Center*#

July 22 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena*#

July 23 – Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

July 25 – Spokane, WA at Spokane Arena*#

July 27 – Fargo, ND at FargoDome*#

July 28 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center*#

July 31 – Montreal, QCat Osheaga

August 2 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena”#

August 4 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center”#

August 6 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre”#

August 7 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena”#

August 9 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena”#

August 10 – St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center”#

August 11 – Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Music Center”#

August 13 – Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom

Machine Gun Kelly has the following European dates:

September 17 – Cologne, DE at Lanxess Arena’^

September 19 – Prague, CZ at Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

September 21 – Brussels, BE at Palais 12’^

September 23 – Frankfurt, DE at Festhalle’^

September 25 – Munich, DE at Olympiahalle’^

September 27 – Milan, IT at Mediolanum Forum’^

September 28 – Zurich, CH at Hallenstadion’^

September 29 – Paris, FR at Zenith’^

October 1 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley’^

October 4 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena’^

October 6 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena’^

October 7 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro’^

October 9 – Dublin, IE at 3Arena’^

October 12 – Amsterdam, NL at AFAS Live’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom

More about Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, released his original debut studio album in 2012 called Lace Up, followed by second and third albums General Admission (2015) and Bloom (2017), respectively, which received commercial success.

He released his fourth album, Hotel Diablo, in 2019 and his fifth album, Tickets to My Downfall, in 2020. The artist has also starred as an actor in the romantic drama Beyond the Lights (2014) and made appearances in techno-thriller Nerve (2016), the horror Bird Box (2018), the comedy Big Time Adolescence and in the biopic The Dirt (both 2019).

Machine Gun Kelly has won various awards, including the Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Artist in 2021, the MTV Video Music Awards for Best Alternative Rock in 2020, and 2021 for Bloody Valentine and My Ex’s Best Friend, respectively.

