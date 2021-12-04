Who is Willow Smith's boyfriend? Polyamorous singer packs on the PDA with musician De'Wayne

Willow Smith was recently spotted hanging out with musician De'Wayne on a beach in Miami. The duo packed on the PDA while soaking in the sun and appeared in high spirits as they lounged together on the shore.

The latest sighting comes days after De'Wayne completed touring with Willow. In the latest photos, the latter was seen wearing a black beachwear top and high-waisted shorts with orange aviator glasses, while her companion wore a pair of black printed trunks and some silver chains around his neck.

At one point, the Transparency singer was also seen taking a COVID test as per beach norms and was later allowed to continue her getaway with De'Wayne. The duo was also photographed sharing frozen drinks and applying sunscreen on each other.

Although Willow Smith and De'Wayne engaged in a PDA-filled outing, the pair is not essentially committed as the former has been in a rumored relationship with Tyler Cole since 2017. However, the singer previously opened up about polyamory and revealed that she and her boyfriend have a polyamorous arrangement.

Meet Willow Smith's rumored boyfriend, Tyler Cole

Tyler Cole is a singer, songwriter and actor (Image via Tyler Cole/Instagram)

Tyler Cole is a singer, songwriter, actor, writer, and filmmaker. On July 7, 1998, he was born in Michigan and later moved to Los Angeles with his mother. He rose to fame after releasing his first album, Stranger, in 2016.

His second album, We're in Love & the World Is Ending, was released in 2017. He also co-produced and featured on Willow Smith's third album, WILLOW, in 2019. He gained further media attention after rumors of his relationship with the latter came to light.

The 23-year-old is also close to Willow’s brother, Jaden Smith. He is a member of the latter’s art collective called MSFTS republic and also opened for his Vision Tour in 2018. Tyler Cole also established a successful career in acting.

He appeared in the 2015 film Between the Miles and also bagged a recurring role in the Netflix comedy series Family Reunion. He even directed and starred as himself in the documentary The Father Complex. He joined Screen Actors Guild on April 17, 2019.

A look into Willow Smith and Tyler Cole’s relationship

Willow Smith ad Tyler Cole first met through the former's brother, Jaden Smith (Image via Willow Smith/Instagram)

Willow Smith reportedly met Tyler Cole through her brother Jaden Smith. The pair first collaborated for the song Afraid in 2015, and Willow also appeared on Tyler’s debut album on songs like Sorrow and Pray For Me.

The duo also co-wrote and lent their vocals to the song Fools by JABS in 2017. Tyler co-produced Willow’s third album and was featured on songs like U KNOW, Overthinking IT, Time Machine, Female Energy, and Part 2.

The pair sparked romance rumors for the first time in 2018 after they were photographed together on a movie date in Calabasas. Tyler also joined the Smiths on their Italian vacation in Sardinia in 2019. He was later seen together on a date with the Whip My Hair hitmaker that same year.

Willow Smith also introduced Tyler as a “close family friend” in an episode of Red Table Talk last year. More recently, the former opened up to her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris about polyamory in the same show:

“I love men and women equally and so I would definitely want one man, one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people.”

The 21-year-old also mentioned that she does not believe in monogamy:

“That feeling of you’re my one and my only. There’s no one else; for me, that would not work. This is the scariest thought that people shy away from. It’s the feeling of feeling like the person that you love is falling in love with somebody else. And that insecurity and fear just eat us alive. But that insecurity and fear is something that we need to overcome and something that we need to evolve out of and transmute that into something new and different that can actually be helpful and make us love more and more freely.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been extremely supportive of their daughter’s choices and preferences. Meanwhile, Willow Smith has continued to share a close bond with Tyler Cole despite not being involved in a traditional relationship.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar