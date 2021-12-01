"This is what it's come to": Petition to stop interviewing Will and Jada Pinkett Smith receives over 3,000 signatures

A petition to stop Will and Jada Pinkett Smith from giving interviews was launched on November 26, 2021. Created by an individual named Dexter Morales, the petition titled “Stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith!” has already garnered over 3000 signatures.

The Aladdin actor and his wife have been making the news of late for opening up about the personal details of their troubled marriage on several occasions.

Will Smith recently discussed his relationship with Jada in his newly launched self-titled memoir and mentioned that the couple endured an “unconventional” married life. He shared that the couple had a major fallout in 2011 and decided to part ways for a brief period of time.

In another interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Men in Black star revealed that during the split he went on to have physical relationships with other women outside of marriage. Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith also began a relationship with singer August Alsina.

During one of the episodes of Red Table Talk, Jada confessed that she was not happy with the physical aspects of her marriage with Will. She also talked about her “entanglement” with Alsina that occurred without her husband’s knowledge.

In one of his latest confessions, the I, Robot actor also said he was previously jealous of his wife’s friendship with late rapper Tupac Shakur. He even addressed the rumors about his open marriage to Jada and confirmed that the duo felt “miserable” in their monogamous relationship.

Will Smith shared that he often dreamt about having hordes of girlfriends from Hollywood despite being married to Jada. He even revealed that he once became ill for having physical relationships with multiple women after being cheated on by his first girlfriend.

Similarly, Jada Pinkett Smith also shared about her addiction to drugs, alcohol, questionable films and physical relationships. As Will and Jada continued to make headlines for confessing about their marriage, fans were left disappointed with the “oversharing” of their personal lives.

The situation possibly led to the creation of the petition with netizens asking journalists to refrain from interviewing Will Smith and his wife any further.

Twitter reacts to petition against interviewing Will and Jada Smith

Will and Jada Smith were often deemed one of the most-loved couples in Hollywood. The pair met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994 and began dating shortly after. They tied the knot in 1997 and had two children together, Willow and Jaden Smith.

However, the couple have been opening up about the troubles they have experienced in their marriage for the past few months. More recently, they also shared some of the most personal and bizarre details of their lives, leaving fans across the globe shocked and disappointed.

Will and Jada’s consistent confessions about their personal lives even prompted fans to create an official petition requesting reporters to stop interviewing the pair. Several netizens also took to social media to share their reaction to the petition.

One user wrote on Twitter:

“I just signed a petition to stop Will and Jada from talking about their s*x life. This is what it’s come to.”

Another commented below the petition and wrote:

“Not everything has to be public.”

One user stated:

“Everything I learn about this couple is against my will. Free us.”

Vanessa Nguyen @VanessaNguyen28 People started a petition to stop Will and Jada from doing interviews. I am deceased. 💀 🤣😂🤣😂 ☠️ People started a petition to stop Will and Jada from doing interviews. I am deceased. 💀 🤣😂🤣😂 ☠️

em @emandhertweets i used to think i over shared but then i remembered will and jada smith literally exist i used to think i over shared but then i remembered will and jada smith literally exist

l. a @lumkokazi Someone created a petition for people to stop interviewing Will and Jada??? 😭😭😭😭😭😭 Someone created a petition for people to stop interviewing Will and Jada??? 😭😭😭😭😭😭

jos’bby🥀 @josbby_ aye, someone send me the petition for will and jada to stop getting interviewed. i’ve had enough. aye, someone send me the petition for will and jada to stop getting interviewed. i’ve had enough.

polly pocket @seeayeelleeyee y’all lol, stop interviewing will and jada y’all lol, stop interviewing will and jada

sigh @Passeks Not a petition to stop Will and Jada from speaking on their marriage 😂😂 Not a petition to stop Will and Jada from speaking on their marriage 😂😂 https://t.co/Pj2LBi290U

RETIRED BARBIE @BRWN_EYEGURL they made a petition to stop interviewing will & jada and i am totally here for it 😭🤣 they made a petition to stop interviewing will & jada and i am totally here for it 😭🤣

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Will and Jada Smith will respond to the petition in the days to come.

