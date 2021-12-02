'The Whole Truth' review: Is the latest Netflix horror really worth watching?

Netflix has dropped a new international horror film, The Whole Truth, only this time it lacked horror.

Directed by Wisit Sasanatieng, The Whole Truth revolves around two siblings who stumble upon a strange hole in their grandparent's wall. This turn of events led to horrifying incidents that revealed sinister secrets about the family.

The film is written by Abishek J. Bajaj and stars Sutatta Udomsilp, Nattapat Nimjirawat, Nicole Theriault, Tarika Tidatith and Sompob Benjathikul.

'The Whole Truth': Review

The Whole Truth is like an odd combination of The Gruge and The Visit, although it does spend most of its initial time setting the tone of the film-- by giving a backstory to Pim and Mai's accident. What makes the film a typical M. Night Shyamalan movie is when a strange and mysterious old person comes to visit the kids.

After a while, viewers will realize that the film is indeed similar to The Visit. The heart patient Grandma is a bit different and forgetful, which does make things a bit spooky at times. There are times viewers would also wonder what is up with the old couple, as there are certain confusing situations.

Finally, the hole in the wall comes into the picture which, surprisingly, is not the most interesting element of the film. The Whole Truth's positive aspect was the children's relationship with the old people, how they accept or don't accept their grandparents and if they really are the people they say they.

Like many horror films of the past, a.k.a The Grudge, there is a funny next-door ghost and the atrocious CGI really does it for her. The Whole Truth also invests its time behind a very unnecessary hit-and-run investigation. The film feels like it's juggling too many different things at a time like - how rich and powerful people get away due to ignorant laws, bullying, revenge and mental health.

Sadly enough, The Whole Truth lacks depth in terms of characters. The characters do not have an interesting role or a storyline, not giving the chance to viewers to root for. The creepy grandparents are scary, sure, but Pim and Putt are just two kids in a very strange situation. The couple try and sympathize with the kids on the topic of bullying but still lack connection, but at least the siblings share a bond viewers can root for.

Catch up with the not-really-horror film The Whole Truth, now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider