Who is Xavier Two Lewis? All about Naturi Naughton's husband as couple get married

Naturi Naughton recently tied the knot with Xavier “Two” Lewis. The wedding ceremony was held on April 2 at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta.

The marriage was attended by around 200 family members and close friends against a backdrop of cascading flowers and greenery complemented by gold accents.

The event was also attended by LaLa Anthony, Angela Yee, and Shamea Morton, who helped the pair celebrate their special day. It featured a live performance by singers Mul-Ty and Tevin Campbell and saxophonist Michael Phillips.

Anthony also shared a glimpse of the ceremony by posting a video of her catching the bride’s bouquet. The clip also provides a close look at Naughton’s beautiful wedding dress. She wrote,

“Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend?? WE OUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? Somebody tell me what we doing?!!!”

Naturi Naughton and Xavier "Two" Lewis posted photos and videos of themselves dressed to the nines. The former wrote,

“My Forever! God I thank you. Naturi + Two 04.02.2022.”

Everything is known about Naturi Naughton’s husband

Xavier “Two” Lewis is the manager of Omari Hardwick and founder of the Owner’s District Management. He has worked with several popular artists like Bow Wow, Rara, Dave East, Dionne Warwick, Jermaine Dupri, Manuel Seal, Macy Gray, etc.

Xavier "Two" Lewis is mainly known as the founder of the Owner's District Management (Image via twolewis_/Instagram)

Owner’s District has the best collection of talent like Steven Moran, Caleb Steph, Omari, Benjamin Earl Turner, and others. It has also curated special events for listening parties with 50 Cent, NYE with Teyana Taylor, Gucci Mane, Cardi B, Super Bowl LIII with Teyana, etc.

Xavier began his musical career as an intern at Sosodef. He then became an A&R and obtained A&R positions at Virgin Records and Island Def Jam. He soon became the marketing director at Us Records & J Records.

He took a break from music, worked in marketing for the Atlanta Falcons, and founded the Non Profit on Track Georgia, which helps kids get back on track through after-school programs, mentoring, summer camps, and athletics.

Naturi Naughton and Xavier Lewis's relationship timeline

Naturi Naughton initially did not reveal anything about her relationship with Xavier Lewis. However, after their engagement in December 2020, the 37-year-old told his identity in their first joint interview. While speaking to Essence in February 2021, she said,

“For me it was important to be cautious about sharing it, especially at the beginning of our engagement, so we could focus on that bonding time. Sometimes in the industry people put their opinions on things and make you feel like you need their opinion, and I don’t.”

She continued and said,

“Omari spoke so highly of Two to me. I don’t even know that he was trying to hook us up. I think he was just trying to put us together musically. I don’t think it was intentional. But to this day Omari’s like, ‘I knew this was what you needed!’ I can be the challenge and he knows Two’s the man for the challenge.”

The singer is already the mother of a 4-year-old daughter Zuri with her ex Ben.

Edited by Srijan Sen