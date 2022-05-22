What did Johnny Depp say about Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Viral clip shows actor laughing as Disney executive testifies about 'million alpacas' remark

On Thursday, May 19, Johnny Depp appeared to be amused during the pre-recorded deposition of Disney executive Tina Newman. In her testimony, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise production executive disclosed that she had not witnessed any internal documents at Disney which referred to Heard's op-ed.

Newman was asked about Depp's future in the franchise and whether the studio might consider the actor's return for future installments. However, Newman responded that she is not aware of such decisions as they are above her "pay grade."

Amber Heard's lawyer also asked the production executive regarding Depp's previous comments during his testimony, where he stated that he would not return to the franchise. The lawyer asked Newman:

"Is Disney aware that Mr. Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another Pirates of the Caribbean franchise role for $300m and a million alpacas?"

Newman replied with a "no."

Kirsten @KirstenAcuna A real Q Disney exec Tina Newman had to answer at the Depp/Heard trial today:



"Would Disney entertain paying Depp more than $300 million and providing him with more than a million alpacas to be able to obtain his services for any future Pirates of the Caribbean role?"

"No." A real Q Disney exec Tina Newman had to answer at the Depp/Heard trial today:"Would Disney entertain paying Depp more than $300 million and providing him with more than a million alpacas to be able to obtain his services for any future Pirates of the Caribbean role?""No."

As per the live telecast of the trial, this question seems to have elicited a lot of laughter from the actor.

Viral video showcases Johnny Depp laughing at Heard's lawyer's questions about his previous comment regarding "million alpacas"

Following the deposition, fans clipped footage of Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez laughing at Heard's lawyer questioning the Disney executive about Depp's infamous "one million alpacas" jibe.

During the trial, Tina was asked whether Disney would ever consider "paying Mr. Depp more than $300m and (providing) him with more than a million alpacas to be able to obtain his services for any future Pirates of the Caribbean role." However, Newman again replied with a "no" to the question.

In late April, Johnny Depp revealed the alleged effects Heard's 2018 op-ed had on his career. He said:

"Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point."

What had Johnny Depp previously said about "million alpacas" and "$300 million"?

Pop Crave @PopCrave Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ comments on Johnny Depp’s uncertain future with the franchise:



“The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be.” Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ comments on Johnny Depp’s uncertain future with the franchise: “The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be.” https://t.co/qxA6wkAVac

Tina Newman was questioned about what Johnny Depp had previously said in his deposition. Last month, while cross-referencing Depp, Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn disclosed that the actor had previously stated he would not rejoin the franchise even if he were offered $300 million.

During the trial, Rottenborn asked Depp:

"The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?"

The Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas actor replied that it was indeed correct.

In Thursday's deposition of Newman, Depp might have found humor in the fact that Heard's legal team would question the Disney executive about his "one million alpacas" comments. The actor might have also remembered how few of his fans brought live alpacas outside the courtroom multiple times recently.

Edited by R. Elahi