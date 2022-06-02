How much money did Johnny Depp win in lawsuit against Amber Heard? Seven person jury decides total damages on both ends

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial that has dominated pop culture, public discourse, and the news for over a month has concluded. The jury deliberated for nearly 13 hours before deciding that Johnny Depp was a victim of defamation. He was awarded $15 million and Heard was given $2 million.

The trial has been the top news story for much of the last six weeks. Both Depp and Heard are high-profile actors, each with roles in huge franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean and Aquaman.

Naturally, all eyes were on the trial, with fans of both hawking every moment of this public trial. The decision was revealed today at about 3:00 pm EST and sent shockwaves globally.

Johnny Depp vindicated in explosive trial

Initially, Johnny Depp sued Heard for $50 million in damages for an op-ed she wrote allegedly claiming Depp abused her. Heard then countersued for $100 million and claimed she only ever hurt the Pirates of the Caribbean star in self-defense or protection of others.

Depp was awarded $10 million for one portion of the case and $5 million for another. While he did not get $50 million, he nonetheless won. However, Amber Heard, with her countersuit, was awarded $2 million for defamatory claims that were made against her.

Amber Heard is awarded 2Mil. in compensatory damages and 0 in punitive damages.

The trial raged on for more than six weeks, with intimate details about their controversial union coming to the forefront. Both had their lives on display for the world, as millions tuned in every day to watch the trial.

Depp was recently fired from Warner Bros. and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. It will be interesting to see where his career goes after the trial and how much the court of public opinion will affect him.

The same can be said for Amber Heard. She has reportedly seen her role in Aquaman reduced significantly. Rumors swirled that she would have less than 10 minutes of screen time in the sequel, whereas she was a very prominent character in the original.

Amber Heard in Aquaman (Image via Warner Bros.)

The case is over, but the effects are not. This was a high-profile case and may go on to become a landmark case for situations like this. Either way, the lasting effects of a public case like this don't wash away after the trial ends.

As both actors part ways, the impact of their individual careers remains to be seen.

