WWE Superstar Paige gives candid thoughts on the ongoing Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial

WWE Superstar Paige has always been known for her extremely candid and honest personality, and her latest thoughts on the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial are no exception.

The celebrity trial of the century is nearing its conclusion as Hollywood stars and former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are entangled in an intense legal battle over claims of domestic abuse and defamation.

In a tweet, the former NXT Champion made a joke regarding one of the most infamous moments in the Depp/Heard trial, which involved Depp accusing Heard of defecating on his bed. The subject has become cannon fodder for those who are on the side of the prosecution:

"Rumor has it. If you say Amber Heards name 3 times in a mirror she will appear and *emoji* in your bed....#TeamJohnny" - Paige, Twitter

Heard initially denied these claims, suggesting it was caused by the couple's pets. However, testimony from Starling Jenkins, a member of Depp's security team, revealed that Heard told him personally that the act was a "horrible practical joke".

Paige was recently referred to as a dream opponent by current WWE Women's Champion

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is always looking for the next great challenge, especially when it comes to defending her championship.

While streaming a game on Facebook, The Rowdy One, who typically responds to questions from fans, gave her thoughts on who her "dream opponent" in WWE would be. The UFC legend listed the Anti-Diva at the top of the list:

"I wish I could wrestle Paige. That’d be fun," said Rousey. [H/T POST Wrestling]

