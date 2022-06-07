Where was Johnny Depp during Amber Heard verdict? Actor reportedly spent $60K for dinner to celebrate lawsuit win

Johnny Depp recently won the defamation case against Amber Heard. The actor celebrated the occasion with Jeff Beck at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham.

Depp and Beck were spotted at Varanasi restaurant on June 5 and were reportedly joined by 20 other friends to share a meal. The restaurant’s Operations Director, Mohammed Hussain, said that the final bill was around $60,000.

The restaurant also shared a few pictures on its Instagram page. The caption read,

“The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night! What an amazing and humble experience.”

Hussain said that he was shocked by Depp’s presence and reportedly said that the actor was very humble while they had a conversation in Hussain’s private office.

Reasons behind Johnny Depp’s absence during his final verdict

Although Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case ended on June 1, Depp was absent from the court even though he won the trial.

Before the verdict, a source close to Depp spoke up about his absence in court and stated,

“Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr Depp will not be physically present for today’s 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom.”

Heard’s spokesperson criticized Depp’s absence and said that his absence shows what his priorities are.

Following his victory, Depp was in the UK performing concerts with musician Jeff Beck. The duo recently announced that they would release their new album next month. Depp was also spotted spending time with Sam Fender in a Newcastle pub.

On Thursday, Johnny Depp shared a post on Instagram expressing his happiness over winning the case. He said he was humbled after the jury gave him his life back.

Amber Heard’s sister responds after the verdict

Whitney Henriquez testified for Amber and recently responded to the verdict (Image via Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images)

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez said that she is proud of the Aquaman star despite the verdict. Henriquez has already testified during the trial, and she wrote on Instagram,

“Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

She mentioned that she knew it would be an uphill battle, and the cards were stacked against them. She said she was honored to testify for Heard and would do it a million times because she knows the truth will forever be on Heard's side.

Heard’s attorney recently appeared on morning talk shows and said that her client wouldn’t be able to pay $8.35 million in damages to Depp.

